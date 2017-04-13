The Stained Glass Playhouse presents Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web”

Performances: Fridays and Saturdays, May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 8 pm; Sundays, May 7, 14 and 21 at 3 pm

Directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier

Clarissa, the young wife of a Foreign Office diplomat, delights in spinning tall tales of adventure for her own amusement. “Supposing I were to come down one morning and find a dead body in the library, what should I do?” But Clarissa’s lighthearted games becomes deadly serious when she actually discover a body in her own drawing-room. Worse still, the victim is not unknown to her family and their circle of friends.

Desperate to remove the body before her husband comes home with an important foreign politician, Clarissa persuades her three houseguests to help, but they are interrupted by the unexpected arrival of a police inspector. Now, Clarissa must figure out why the deceased was in her house, why he was killed, who killed him, and who alerted the police, all the while trying to persuade the inspector that there has been no murder at all.

As the situation spirals out of her control, and reality proves much more complicated than her imagination, Clarissa learns “what a tangled web we weave, when first we practise to deceive…”

Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web” at the Stained Glass Playhouse is directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier. Clarissa Hailsham-Brown is played by Kady Ann Tilley. Her husband Henry Hailsham-Brown is played by Robert Evans, and her stepdaughter Pippa is played by Amanda Burke. Her three houseguests Sir Rowland Delahaye, Hugo Birch, and Jeremy Warrender are played by Mickey Hyland, Michael Burke, and Kenny Gaylord, respectively. Inspector Lord is played by Rob Taylor, with sidekick Constable Jones played by Debra Hanson. Rounding out the cast are Becky Burke as gardener Mildred Peake, Mark Graves as Elgin the butler, and Logan Chidester as the nefarious Oliver Costello.

Performances of “Spider’s Web” will take place on Fridays and Saturdays, May 5 & 6, 12 & 13, and 19 & 20 at 8 pm, and on Sundays, May 7, 14, and 21 at 3 pm. All performances will be done at The Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, N.C., in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $11 for students. For tickets, call (336) 499-1010 or visit stainedglassplayhouse.org/spiders-web/. Tickets may also now be obtained through our Facebook page at facebook.com/stainedglassplayhouse

The Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in affordable, professional-quality productions in a small, intimate setting. Located in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the Stained Glass Playhouse offers productions and theatrical events which encompass moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the newly-formed North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com). The Stained Glass Playhouse provides outstanding, intimate community theater at its best for actor and audience alike!