The Sweetest Thing: Tasty Treats Throughout the Triad

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2017)

By: Katie Murawski and Jessica Clifford

We have compiled a list of various bakeries in the Triad and asked them all what was the “sweetest thing” at their shops. Over 15 shops spanning across four cities have given us a taste of their delicious treats.

Krecek Kakes

High Point

The motto of Krecek Kakes is “hard to say, easy to eat.” Krecek Kakes opened in June 2013 and moved in February to 2505 N Main St Unit 107, in High Point. Krecek Kakes is open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and are closed on Sundays. Krecek Kakes carries Angel Konfection, which are bite-sized konfections that are sold individually at the bakery. Kristen Krecek, the owner of Krecek Kakes said the konfection has a cookie-like crunch and are all unique in flavor. But the sweetest thing at Krecek Kakes is their Incredible Coconut Cake, which is three layers of coconut cake, coconut cream cheese icing and coated with shaved coconut. For an 8-inch round Incredible Coconut Cake, the price is $25.

“One thing that really sets us apart is that we deliver,” Krecek said. “Within the city of High Point, [or 25-mile radius] it is like a $10 delivery fee and a dollar each additional mile.” Students of High Point University will love Krecek because they accept student’s passport card and will deliver to the university. For more information about Krecek Kakes, visit the website at http://www.krecekkakes.com/ or call (336) 875-8399.

Tart Sweets

Winston-Salem

Tart Sweets is located at 848 W 5th St. in Winston-Salem and is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and are closed Sunday and Monday. Chelsea Tart, owner of Tart Sweets said that Tart Sweets was the very first, “from scratch, family bakery in Winston-Salem. We continue to be the only bakery, we know of, that bakes fresh every day.” Tart said the sweetest thing at Tart Sweets would be the homemade marshmallows this time of year.

“We were the first in Winston to make the homemade marshmallows and the only ones to make them every single day. It is the freshest marshmallow you are ever going to find.” The homemade marshmallows costs $4.25 for a 4 oz. bag. On Dec. 9, Tart Sweets will host a holiday open house as well as gingerbread decorating classes throughout the month of December. For more information, visit Tart Sweet’s Facebook page @tartsweets, https://www.facebook.com/tartsweets/, website at https://www.tartsweets.com/ or call (336) 724-5663.

Savor The Moment Bakery & Dessert Cafe

Greensboro

Savor The Moment is a dessert cafe and retail store located at 1117 Coliseum Blvd in Greensboro. Savor The Moment is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Tanya Dickens, co-owner of Savor The Moment, said the bakery is a family business, spanning three generations, as Dickens’s mother (who is the other co-owner) and daughter help to run the shop. “We have a nice, casual but elegant, laid-back atmosphere,” Dickens said.

Dickens said the sweetest thing at Savor The Moment would have to their cake sundaes. The sundaes come in spice cake, red velvet and strawberry shortcake flavors. Dickens said the sundae is layered cake and special cream (that Dickens said is not a frosting nor ice cream so it does not melt). The sundae also comes with a choice of two toppings.

Every second Saturday, carrying on the tradition from the previous owner of the bakery, is cupcake Saturday, in which cupcakes and coffee is just $1. For more information, visit Savor The Moment’s website at http://savorthemomentbakery.com/ or call (336) 688-5094.

Cake & All Things Yummy

Kernersville

Cake & All Things Yummy is a Christian-based and family-oriented bakery located at 103 E Mountain St, in Kernersville, and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The sweetest thing at Cake & All Things Yummy would have to be their wide-variety of cake options and their 14 daily flavors of cupcakes.

Cake & All Things Yummy offers cupcakes, bundt cakes, chocolate-dipped items, cookies, cobblers and much more. “There is something for everybody here,” Sheila Vernon, manager and wedding consultant at Cake & All Things Yummy said. As far as seasonal items, the most popular would be their cinnamon bread, which costs $9 a loaf and will be for sale from November until Christmas. For more information, visit the website at http://cakeandallthingsyummy.com/ o r call (336) 310-4504.

Feeney’s Frozen Yogurt Bar

Greensboro, High Point

Feeney’s was opened in 2010 and was the very first self-serve frozen yogurt parlor in North Carolina. Feeney’s has two locations: 1503 New Garden Rd in Greensboro and 1589 Skeet Club Rd, in High Point. Feeney’s offers frozen yogurt, sorbet, Feeney’s 8 (only eight calories per ounce and is diabetic friendly), doggie bowls and over 70 toppings.

The sweetest thing at Feeney’s is the color-changing bowl that costs $7 and when you purchase it you can fill it up at no charge for the weight. Upon returning, bring the bowl back and get 20 percent off the weight. Colleen Hodges, owner of Feeney’s said these bowls are fun and environmentally friendly. “It is a family-fun environment,” Hodges said.

For more information visit the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Feeneys-Frozen-Yogurt-Bar-185845988132/ or call (336) 617-5874 (GSO) (336) 889-0578

Humble Bee Shoppe

Winston-Salem

The Humble Bee Shoppe opened five months ago and is a small-batch, scratch-made confections bakery. The Humble Bee Shoppe is located at 1003 Brookstown Ave, in Winston-Salem and is open Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday fro 8:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

‘We have a very small space, but we make it work,” said Brittany McGee, owner and head baker of the Humble Bee Shoppe.

The Humble Bee Shoppe specializes in macarons, cookies, special and custom cakes, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. The sweetest thing at The Humble Bee Shoppe would be their specialty macarons. McGee said they are freshly made, soft and delicate treat. Some of the flavors include lavender, pistachio, pumpkin, Early Grey and chocolate ganache. For more information, visit the website at http://www.thehumblebeeshoppe.co/ or call (336) 293-7457

Amoroso’s Bakery

High Point, Greensboro

Amoroso’s Bakery is known for their cakes and cupcakes. Their brand of bakery treats is sold in two locations – High Point and Greensboro. Though their biggest selling item is their strawberry red velvet, Angie McIntosh, a co-owner of Amoroso’s Bakery with Ralph Amoroso, is excited about their newest treat: bread. They have crusty white, country loaf in rye, white and wheat as well as raisin and walnut, Jewish rye, wild wheat (sourdough) and baguettes.

“We feel we set ourselves apart from others by ‘sticking to the basics,’” McIntosh said. “We are extremely proud of our ‘downhome’ treats.”

As of now, they wholesale to many local businesses and are always interested in sharing their treats with other establishments.However, sitting inside either bakery has its own perks. McIntosh said the bakeries have a living room-feel, with a “cozy, warm and family atmosphere.”

She said they are there for customer’s, “sweet tooth needs, whether it be simple or extravagant.”

Their original location is at 5824 Samet Dr #190, in High Point, while their most recent location is at 5803-A Hunt Club Rd., in Greensboro.

Cheesecakes by Alex

Greensboro

Cheesecakes by Alex is a family-owned bakery located in downtown Greensboro, specializing in its title dessert.

The bakery’s sweetest treat is the chocolate brownie turtle, consisting of a brownie bottom, caramel, pecans, chocolate cheesecake and dipped in chocolate. “It is the ultimate decadent dessert,” said Abby Cranford, front of house manager of Cheesecakes by Alex. “It is one of our best sellers.”

However, the shop also has some year-round cheesecakes that match the holiday season, including their pumpkin and sweet potato cheesecakes.

Cranford said the employees and herself included, care about the work they do. “We take pride in the fact that everything is made on the premises,” she said.

Cheesecakes by Alex wholesale to restaurants in the Triad and a few places scattered across North Carolina.

On Dec. 2, the shop will celebrate their 15th year in business. “We’re working on something special to do,” Cranford said. “I think that’s a big milestone that we’re pretty proud of.” Cheesecakes by Alex is located at 315 S. Elm St, in Greensboro.

The Cozy Cannoli

High Point

The Cozy Cannoli is one of the newest family-owned bakeries to open in the Triad. The mother and daughter duo, Lucy and Lexy D’egidio, share a passion for baking. The Cozy Cannoli is a European-styled shop, with their biggest seller being their traditional cannoli.

“It’s a recipe my mom and I have developed over the years,” Lexy D’egidio said. “It’s very traditional Italian – like us.” The co-owner even said it is one of their favorite things to make when they are together.

The rest of their fare has a mix of contemporary and traditional European recipes and specialty coffee drinks.

Visit their shop, described by Lexy D’egidio as “small, cozy and inviting,” which includes a hot pink couch and other seating. It is located at 2107 Kirkwood St. Suite 101, in High Point. The Cozy Cannoli is open Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dame’s Chicken and Waffles

Greensboro

Dame’s Chicken and Waffles is located at 301 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and is open Monday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. General manager Mikea Nelson said the sweetest thing at Dame’s would have to be the Classy Hen, which is a sweet potato waffle topped with a chicken cutlet served with a maple pecan shmear.

“I have never had anyone tell me they did not like the pair together,” Nelson said. The Classy Hen is $12.50 and comes with a side. Nelson said Dame’s is a family restaurant she has worked there all through college and when she graduated they made her a general manager.

Dame’s welcomes first-timers and students and would love to cater your holiday meals, Nelson said. For more information, visit Dame’s website at http://dameschickenwaffles.com/web/ or call (336) 275-7333.

di’lishi

Greensboro

Almost five years ago, di’lishi frozen yogurt bar opened in Greensboro. Since then, the shop has expanded to more than just 10 flavors of fro-yo and 60 toppings.

The shop’s newest item is their hot muffin bowl, which is muffin batter cooked into a concave-shape, allowing customers to select their favorite frozen yogurt to scoop on top. Three flavors are currently available including double chocolate chip, blueberry and cranberry walnut.

The shop also sells whole frozen yogurt pies. “For the holidays, the pies are a great thing,” said Cindy Snider, co-owner of di’lishi, “You can take them instead of having to make dessert.”

Through the shop’s fundraiser, “fro yo’self into our community,” every guest has the chance to pick which nonprofit they want di’lishi to donate to in Guilford County. So far, the frozen yogurt bar has donated to 48 nonprofits.

Snider refers to the shop as “a destination location, you can be comfortable [and] relax.” However, the frozen yogurt bar also caters for events.

Find di’lishi at 4016 Battleground Ave, in Greensboro.

For Goodness Cake

Randleman

Taylor Inman is the owner of For Goodness Cake, located in Randleman, North Carolina.

For Goodness Cake is a small, custom bakery that specializes in special occasions such as, birthdays, weddings and parties. For Goodness Cake catered YES! Weekly’s first-ever Triad Margarita Wars and made a giant margarita-shaped cake. For Goodness Cake also makes cookies, cake pops and dessert bar setups. The sweetest thing at For Goodness Cake, Inman said, is the triple chocolate fudge cake with Reese’s peanut butter filling and salted caramel. For an 8-inch chocolate fudge cake it would be $36.

“We really try to focus on really good quality, local ingredients,” Inman said. “Anybody can go to Walmart and get a chocolate cake. We have seen a lot of reaction when people get to build their own cake themselves.”

Just in time for engagement season, For Goodness Cake is doing free wedding cake consultations until Jan. 1. For more information, visit the website https://forgoodnesscakenc.com/ or call (336) 669-3393.

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Winston-Salem

Gigi’s Cupcakes was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, by Gina Butler. Gigi’s in Winston-Salem is one of the franchised locations and is located at 205-I S. Stratford Rd. Gigi’s Cupcakes is locally owned and operated by Winston-Salem natives Kate and Tim Cooper and opened Dec. 3, 2012. Manager Jordan Cooper said everything made at Gigi’s in Winston is baked fresh every morning, each morning and that is the sweetest thing about Gigi’s.

“We feel like fresh baked cupcakes make all the difference and we think that is why we have had success and have been open five years,” Jordan Cooper said. “We really bake with love and effort.”

Gigi’s serves cupcakes (gluten-friendly cupcakes and now vegan cupcakes once a week), miniature cupcakes (which is Gigi’s version of a cake pop), cookies sandwiches and cupcake-sized cheesecakes. Jordan Cooper said Gigi’s is trying to expand more and take custom orders for cakes. She said this is the perfect time of year to treat yourself or someone else to a jingle box from Gigi’s, which is a box of a dozen decorated mini-cupcakes.

The jingle box costs $18 and Jordan Cooper said it is the perfect gift for the holidays. For more information, visit Gigi’s website at https://gigiscupcakesusa.com/location/winston-salem-north-carolina-nc/ or call (336) 721-1515

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery

Winston-Salem

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery is located at 151 Stratford Rd NW in Winston-Salem and is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. every weekday and from 7 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert and it is all made from scratch for over 30 years. Brette Hearn, the front of house manager said that Midtown offers about 25 different dessert options.

This year, the sweetest thing at Midtown would have to be their sought-after red velvet cake. “We have not had it for several years and we brought it back for this holiday season upon request,” Hearn said.

The cake is now available to preorder for Christmas, and the Midtown Market area is available to serve and cater the upcoming holiday meals. For more information, visit Midtown Cafe or visit their website at https://www.midtowncafews.com/ or call (336) 724-9800.

Sweet Shoppe Bakery

High Point

Sweet Shoppe Bakery is a family-owned shop in High Point, with 71 years in business.

The shop’s special ingredient is their butter creme icing. “It’s one of our signature things that we do. It’s why people come in the store,” said Ken Cagle, the owner of Sweet Shoppe Bakery.

They sell most sweet treats including Danish, donuts, specially decorated cakes and more. All their bakery items are made from scratch. “Everything’s done the old-fashioned way that my grandfather use to do 70 or 60 years ago,” Cagle said.

However, if there is something not on the menu that fancies one’s taste buds, Sweet Shoppe Bakery will do what they can to make it. “We can do about anything,” Cagle said. “We try to accommodate everybody.”

Cagle is proud of the shop’s family-friendly service. “Partly because we are a family-based bakery we still have that personal touch,” he said. “When our customers come in we know who they are.” Sweet Shoppe Bakery is located at 2008 N Centennial St in High Point.

Village Tavern

Winston-Salem, Greensboro

Village Tavern is located at 1903 Westridge Rd, in Greensboro, at 221 Reynolda Village and 2000 Griffith Rd. in Winston-Salem.

Anthony Bonner is the general manager at Village Tavern at Reynolda Village and he said the Village Tavern has been an installment of the community for 30 years and hope to continue another 30 years. Bonner said the sweetest thing at the Tavern is their signature bacon jam burger.

“It combines the flavors of brown sugar, onions, garlic, bourbon, toffee all in one mixture,” Bonner said. “It has been a great addition to our menu.”

The bacon jam burger costs $14.25 and comes with a side of homemade french fries. Bonner said pair that with an ice cold beer, “and you can’t go wrong.”

The Village Tavern at Reynolda Village is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit the website at http://www.villagetavern.com/ or call (336) 748-0221.

Duck Donuts

High Point, Greensboro

Duck Donuts is open every day from 7 a.m. (6 a.m. in High Point) until 9 p.m., except Sunday which is from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Duck Donuts located in Greensboro (409 Pisgah Church Rd) and now High Point (2766 NC-68, #101). Rebecca Johnson, the store owner said all of the doughnuts at Duck Donuts are made to order and most of the icings are made in-house. Johnson said Duck Donuts offers catering as well as doughnut holes and customizable doughnuts.

“You can create your doughnut anyway you want,” Johnson said. “So you can get funky with it if you want or just keep it as simple as you’d like.”

The sweetest doughnut offered at Duck Donuts, Johnson said, would have to be the french toast, which is a doughnut that is maple glazed with cinnamon and powdered sugar sprinkled on top.