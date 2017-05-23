The Winston-Salem Symphony Seeking New Music Director

Application Deadline June 30

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MAY 23, 2017) –The Winston-Salem Symphony is seeking its next Music Director. Maestro Robert Moody’s 13th and farewell season as Music Director will be the 2017–2018 season. The job posting details and full position description can be found on the Winston-Salem Symphony website. In addition, the Music Director job posting can be found on the League of American Orchestras, Conductor’s Guild, and Musical Chairs sites. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2017.

“Over the past 70 years, the Winston-Salem Symphony has grown into a nationally recognized professional regional orchestra. As such, one of its important roles is to provide an environment and opportunities that support exceptionally talented conductors as they hone their craft,” said E. Merritt Vale, Winston-Salem Symphony President & CEO. “We are looking for an innovative, inspiring, collaborative, and community-minded conductor to develop and implement our artistic and educational vision and mission as we move into our next chapter. We encourage interested individuals to apply or refer the posting to anyone they think would be a good fit.”

“When Maestro Moody joined our Symphony as Music Director 12 years ago, he helped move our organization to a new level of professionalism while developing and perfecting his skills as a music director,” said Steve Karr, Chair of the Winston-Salem Symphony Association’s Board of Directors. “Given all that has been accomplished artistically during his tenure, the strength of the Winston-Salem Symphony, and the presence of unique artistic assets like the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the position of Music Director at the Winston-Salem Symphony is an attractive opportunity for talented and ambitious applicants.”

Under Robert Moody’s inspiring leadership, the Winston-Salem Symphony has experienced remarkable growth, artistically and otherwise. During his tenure, the orchestra added to its strong Classics Series and core in-school music education programs new Kicked-Back Classics, Plugged-In Pops, and Discovery Concerts for Kids performance series, two annual performances of A Carolina Christmas as a Pops add-on, two annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, and Concert for Community (a second free full-orchestra concert including a side-by-side performance with our most advanced Youth Orchestras Program ensemble). It has also assimilated the Youth Orchestras program it has been a key partner in for decades, adding a third ensemble to the program; and most recently it started a new Academy of Music & Arts partnership with The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem that provides free after-school instrumental music instruction to under-served youth.

A 19-person Search Committee has been formed to lead the search for a new Music Director for the Winston-Salem Symphony. The committee is comprised of Winston-Salem Symphony musicians, staff, and board members. Once the applications are received by June 30, the applicant pool will be reduced to approximately 12 semi-finalists by fall 2017, and to 5 or 6 finalists and 1 alternate by late 2017. During the 2018–2019 Music Director Audition Season, each finalist will conduct at least one Classics concert cycle, between September 2018 and May 2019. They also will be actively involved in educational, donor engagement, and social events throughout the community, which will provide tremendous access and opportunities for interaction for all who are interested in participating in the process, and opportunities to get to know each finalist both on and off the podium. The audiences at events will have opportunities to complete surveys rating experiences with each finalist. These surveys will play an important role in evaluating finalists and ultimately selecting the new Music Director. The Symphony intends to announce a new Music Director by June 2019.

About the Winston-Salem Symphony – The Winston-Salem Symphony, one of the Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras, began its 70th anniversary performance season in September 2016. Under the baton of Music Director Robert Moody, the season includes a special 70th anniversary opening gala concert, Classics and Kicked-Back Classics series, Plugged-In Pops series, Discovery Concerts for Kids, annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, a concert featuring Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony musicians, holiday concerts, three youth orchestra ensembles, and a multitude of educational and community engagement programs. The Symphony is supported by Season Presenting Sponsors BB&T and Bell, Davis & Pitt, P.A., as well as generous funding from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, the North Carolina Arts Council, and other dedicated sponsors. For more information, visit WSsymphony.org.