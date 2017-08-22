The Ziehmer Family to Serve as Ambassadors for March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

(Greensboro, NC, August 22, 2017) —The March of Dimes is pleased to announce that the Ziehmer family- Dr. T. Richard, Gina, and their daughter, Zia, of Summerfield, NC will serve as Ambassadors for the 2017 Signature Chefs Auction in Greensboro, NC. The event—which highlights the culinary excellence of the area’s finest chefs, will be held on September 28, 2016 at 6 pm at the Empire Room. The event is led by our Event Chairperson, Patrick Rush, CEO of Triad Financial Advisors, Inc.

The evening will begin with generous samplings of each chef’s signature dish. During this cocktail and sampling reception, guests have the opportunity to bid on silent auction packages. The highlight of the evening is the live auction, when the participating restaurants and chefs donate unique dining, travel and entertainment packages that are auctioned to the highest bidder. To date, participating chefs and restaurants include:

James R. Patterson III– Sedgefield Country Club, a McConnell Golf Property

Brad Semon– Painted Plate Events

Eric Snow – GIA Drink Eat Listen

Michael Harkenreader– Undercurrrent Restaurant

Matt Kidd– 1618 Wine Lounge

Derek Cress– Cristina Gray’s Restaurant and Bar

Christopher Russell– B Christophers

John Drees– Southern Lights

“We are honored to be part of this event which will help the March of Dimes continue to give every baby a fighting chance,” Gina said. “Our family knows firsthand what the mission of March of Dimes is about. Zia was born full term, but due to complications at birth, she dealt with prolonged lack of oxygen and stayed for 16 days in Neonatal Intensive Care. The generous contributions of the restaurants, event sponsors and attendees will help fund vital research and community programs to save the lives of babies like Zia.”

There is still availability to participate in the event. Interested sponsors, chefs, or restaurants should contact Meghan Zackery, Development Manager at the March of Dimes at 336-231-3764.

Event sponsors include:

Presenting- Triad Financial Advisors, Inc.

Platinum- Clapp Foundation

Silver- BB&T Scott & Stringfellow: Rob Rose Group- Rob & Jodi Rose

Bronze- The Carroll Companies, DMJ Wealth Advisors LLC, Grinz Orthodontics, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC,The Oral Surgery Institute of the Carolinas, Triad Pediatric Dentistry-Sona J. Isharani, DDS

Media Sponsor- WXII12

About the March of Dimes – The March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs. For the latest resources and information, visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.