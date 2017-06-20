Theatre Art Galleries of High Point call for artists

HIGH POINT, N.C.–Theatre Art Galleries of High Point is pleased to host a Juried Invitational Art Exhibit titled “THE BICYCLE: Art Meets Form” opening August 29 and on view until September 22. This is the third year for the exhibit and it will be held in conjunction with the High Point Cycling Classic benefiting the Bobby Labonte Foundation in downtown High Point. The Opening Reception will be held Thursday, September 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at TAG. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

The exhibition will feature original works of art by artists from across the U.S. and all of the art must relate in some way to bicycles or cycling. Interested artists will find the Entry Procedure for submitting art work and additional information tagart.org/call-for-artists-2/ or by calling the TAG office at 336-887-2137. Prizes will be awarded during the Opening Reception on September 7 for first place is $1000, second place $500, and third place $250.

The 2017 High Point Cycling Classic marks the return of one of the most well attended and celebrated sports and entertainment events in High Point, North Carolina’s history. Founded in 2010 by avid High Point cyclists Chip Duckett, Randy Carda and Rodney Simpson, the High Point Cycling Classic quickly became one of the community’s most anticipated gatherings. The Classic is back thanks to substantial community support from the City of High Point, Business High Point, Inc., the High Point Convention, and Visitors Bureau, High Point University and many other local, loyal corporations and individuals. The High Point Cycling Classic enters an exciting new phase in 2017 as we celebrate a new relationship with the Bobby Labonte Foundation. We expect the new partnership with the Bobby Labonte Foundation to generate substantial funds available for grants to community nonprofit organizations. New this year, all proceeds will be awarded to local charities that support building strong futures for children and families in our local four-county area. So remember, all of your entry fees, sponsorship dollars, ticket purchases and any other dollar you spend at the Classic will go right back out to families here in our neighborhoods and benefit building stronger futures for our children!

Theatre Art Galleries is located in downtown High Point at 220 E. Commerce Ave., in High Point. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.