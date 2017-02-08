Theatre Art Galleries upcoming ceramics class

March 18th and April 1st

Ceramics Class

TAG 220 East Commerce Avenue High Point, NC 27260

Come get your hands dirty with us as we learn to create textured slab pots with local ceramicist Catherine Kouchel. This adult workshop will teach you the basics of creating interesting ceramic dishes using the slab method as well as various texturing techniques. March 18th we will meet from 10:00 – 1:00 and Catherine will guide us through the process while we sip our mimosas and generally have a ball! After the clay has had time to dry and go through the bisque firing process we will meet again on April 1st to apply glaze to our pieces. Finished works will be available for pick up from TAG the following week. Each participant will make several ceramic dishes and trays that are food safe, microwave safe, and most importantly, dishwasher safe!

The cost is only $55 for TAG members, and $60 for non-members!

Space is limited, sign up today online at www.tagart.org or call us at 336-878-7850

From the artist, about the artist: I am a self-taught ceramic artist and have been creating all my life. My work is all original, inspired by the world around me with the help of YouTube videos and the occasional glass of wine. While pottery is my main focus, as an elementary educator and the mother of two, I have taught glass etching, painting, silk painting and a variety of crafts. My ceramic pieces combine earthy colors and textures not commonly seen in pottery.

I look forward to working with you and helping you create your own wonderful pieces. ~Catherine Kouchel