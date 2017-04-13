Theatre Arts Program at N.C. A&T to Present “In the Red and Brown Water”

Greensboro, N.C. (April 13, 2017) – Under a new director, the Theatre Arts Program at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will present “In the Red and Brown Water,” April 20 – 23 and April 27-30.

“In the Red and Brown Water” was written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, who most recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the Academy Award-winning movie “Moonlight.” It tells the story of a woman driven to a tragic, horrific act by circumstances out of her control.

Oya is a promising track star who misses her opportunity at a college scholarship to take care of her ailing mother. She displaces her desires into a pair of stormy romances and an increasingly unhealthy obsession with pregnancy. She fails to have a baby, first with the chauvinist soldier Shango, and later, with the timid, but reliable, Ogun and her hopelessness leads to a climax that feels at once surprising and ultimately inevitable.

“In the Red and Brown Water” is directed by Darius Omar Williams, Ph.D. Williams was recently appointed associate professor in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts and program director of the Bachelor of Fine Arts Professional Theatre Training Program. A professional equity actor, acting coach, director, poet, novelist and playwright, he is also executive director of the Paul Robeson Theatre at N.C. A&T.

Williams is also founding artistic director of the Mississippi Black Theatre Festival housed at the historic Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center. His new play, “Mississippi Born and Bred,” has received a staged reading at Victory Gardens Theatre in Chicago, Lehigh University and the 2015 National Black Theatre Festival based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He will open the 2017 play season at A&T.

Prior to his current appointments, Williams was assistant professor of Theatre and Africana Studies at Lehigh University.

Williams is a graduate of Jackson State University in Mississippi. He holds a master’s degree in theatre from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Antioch University in Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. in theatre from The Ohio State University. Williams has taught at Tougaloo College, Jackson State University, The Ohio State University and Emmanuel College.

The performance schedule and ticket pricing is listed below:

Performance Schedule

April 20-23 and April 27-30

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Sunday, 3 p.m.

Location:

Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University

1601 East Market Street – Greensboro NC 27411

Ticket Information:

General Admission – $17.00

Senior Citizens/Non A&T Students – $11.00

A&T Students FREE with valid Aggie One Card

To purchase tickets, call 336-334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com