Third Thursday Concert Featuring Daniel Reid & Evan Bonds

Join the High Point Arts Council on Thursday, March 16, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center to enjoy the music of Daniel Reid and Evan Bonds. In addition to the music, a visual art gallery will be presented by Evan Bonds in the Sidetrack Lobby starting at 6:00 p.m. Admission for this event will be $5 and tickets may be purchased at the door. All proceeds from Third Thursday concerts go directly to the artists.

Daniel Reid and Evan Bonds are two local artists on the rise in the North Carolina music scene. Evan Bonds, who will be opening the evening and is from High Point, is a spoken word artist that blends poetry with catchy rhythms and beats to create a unique style that delivers thought provoking verse to audience members. Daniel Reid, a native of Greensboro, creates soothing pop songs behind original compositions on the piano that are also paired with infectious rhythms that undoubtedly get stuck in heads of listeners. “The Arts Council is eager to welcome back Daniel who performed at last year’s Day in the Park festival, and Evan who performed at the most recent Fifth Friday Open Mic Night,” said Clint Bowman, Arts Programs Coordinator.

Doors to the Centennial Station Arts Center will open at 6:00 p.m. Doors to the theatre and the bar will open at 6:30 p.m. The Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point. For more information about this Third Thursday concert, contact Clint Bowman at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.