Third Thursday Featuring Ellis Dyson & The Shambles

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2017)

Join the High Point Arts Council on Thurs., Nov. 16, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. for the Nov. Third Thursday concert. Live music will be performed by Ellis Dyson & The Shambles! Cost is just $5 per person, and tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of the event or in advance online at www.highpointarts.org/events.

Performing their self proclaimed Gypsy Swingin’ Dixie Jazz music, Ellis Dyson and The Shambles will bring their high-energy, often times theatrical, performance to the Centennial Station Thursday for the next Third Thursday concert of the Art’s Council’s fall season. Based out of Chapel Hill, Ellis Dyson and The Shambles consists of six musicians. They wonderfully blend together banjo, guitar, and fiddle with brass to create a one-of-a-kind sound that blends old time with traditional jazz and big band swing.

The Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point. The ticket office is open at 6p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Centennial Station bar will also be open for this event with specials on local craft beer and wine. For more information about this event or the Third Thursday Concert Series, contact the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787 ext. 26 or programs@highpointarts.org.