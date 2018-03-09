This Week at NCDOT: Contact Us and Severe Weather Preparedness

RALEIGH – The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department’s weekly newscast. Online Contact Us Tools The N.C. Department of Transportation maintains 80,000 miles of roadways statewide, requiring tremendous upkeep and ongoing improvements. Drivers can help by letting the department know about areas needing attention. The best way to do this is through the contact us section on the department’s main web page. There are several specific links to report safety issues such as a guardrail that is in need of a repair, potholes that need to be filled, traffic lights not working correctly, highway debris and missing or damaged traffic signs. Drivers should try to note the location and provide any other helpful details as this will expedite repairs. For those with questions regarding the NCDMV, there are also multiple links to the DMV contact us system on that page. Using those specific links will provide faster service. Severe Weather Preparedness As North Carolina is now in the time of year when severe weather occurs, it’s important to be ready. As part of severe weather preparedness week, people should remember these tips to stay safe when driving:

• State law requires that vehicle headlights be on when using windshield wipers;

• If a tornado hits while driving, drivers shouldn’t seek shelter under a highway overpass. Instead, they should move into a sturdy building nearby or stay in the car and bend low, covering their head with their hands; and

• Never drive through standing water – turn around. It’s difficult to know how deep the water is and a vehicle can be swept away in just one foot of water. Additional information on tornadoes, emergency kits and overall severe weather readiness is available at ReadyNC.org or in the ReadyNC mobile app. NC Safe Routes to School Conference Registration is open for the NC Safe Routes to School Conference on March 21 in Greensboro. Attendees will learn how to help students safely bike and walk to school. For more information about NCDOT Now, contact the NCDOT Communications Office at (919) 707-2660. Additional news stories from throughout the week can be found on NCDOT.gov.