Three Arrested in Wendy’s Robbery

Greensboro police were dispatched to the Wendy’s at 907 Knox Rd. at approximately 2:41 am today after an employee called GM911 to report that the business had been robbed.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman approached an employee who was outside of the business on break. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the employee, and both escorted her back in the building. Once inside, the two directed other employees to different areas within the business, and demanded money from several cash registers.

After obtaining cash, the male robber took a cell phone from one of the employees.

The two then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle. Witnesses described the vehicle as a white Chevy Trailblazer travelling at high rate of speed to the exit for I40 West.

An A&T University police officer heard the vehicle description over the police radio, saw the vehicle around Yanceyville St., followed it, and notified dispatch.

Officers from the Greensboro Police Department met the A&T University officer at 1637 Glenside Dr. and began questioning one of the occupants, later identified as Shaneal Malique Turner, 22, who was the driver of the Trailblazer.

Patrol officers transported the other two occupants of the home, Mikayla Janice Campbell, 19, and Treyvohn Emory Eric Medley, 22, to a police station for further questioning.

Detectives gained sufficient evidence to charge each of the three subjects with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapons, and two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping.

All three are confined in the Guilford County Jail. Bond information is not known at this time.