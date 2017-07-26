Three file for mayor of Jamestown forcing primary

By Carol Brooks

cab1hp@gmail.com

For the first time in recent memory, Jamestown will hold a primary election to select candidates for mayor.

The Oct. 10 primary will only be for mayor and will feature incumbent Keith Volz, seeking his sixth term, current Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Lynn Montgomery, and newcomer Robert Frederick.

N.C. General Statute163.294 (a) states “there shall be a primary to narrow the field of candidates to two candidates for each position to be filled.”

Volz won his first term as mayor in 2007, the last time there was a contested race for mayor.

Montgomery is a certified public accountant. If elected, she would be the town’s first female mayor.

Frederick is digital managing editor of American Scientist magazine.

Six candidates are running for the four Town Council seats, therefore, no primary is necessary in that race.

Two Town Council candidates have a family history in Jamestown government. Former Town Clerk Martha Wolfe’s mother, Sarah Stafford, was a two-term councilmember and newcomer Rebecca Mann Rayborn’s father, Buddy Mann, served three terms on the Council.

Stafford served as assistant town clerk then clerk for 21 years before retiring in April.

Rayborn is co-owner of Engage North Carolina, a nonprofit consulting and training organization.

Two other candidates are familiar with the workings of the town. Pete Resh served as assistant golf professional at Jamestown Park Golf Course and John Capes is a member of the town’s Planning Board. He works in the retail and call center industry.

The remaining two candidates, Lawrence Straughn and Georgia Nixon, are currently serving on the Town Council. A former Guilford County Sheriff’s captain and Jamestown businessman, Straughn is seeking his second term and attorney Nixon, her sixth term.

Current Councilmember Billy Ragsdale did not seek another term.

The Jamestown News will provide full candidate profiles and views on issues facing the town prior to the Oct. 10 primary and Nov. 7 elections.