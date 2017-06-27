Three Hundred Miles from the Scene, Murder Suspect Taken in to Custody

Officers from the Knoxville Police Department arrested Adrian Lamont Hickman, 34, without incident at his mother’s home at approximately 1:30 am.

Hickman, whose last known address is 1236 Woodbriar Dr., is accused of killing Charles Edward Smith Jr. 36, outside of an apartment at Ray Warren Homes yesterday. Police were dispatched to area at approximately 12:25 pm after a witness called GM911 to report hearing multiple shots fired. Arriving officers found Smith, who is believed to be the intended target in the shooting, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at Moses Cone Hospital.

Yolanda Michelle Rogers, 28, of 1103 Decatur St., was also shot in the incident. She was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital. Rogers has been treated for her wound and since released.

Police credit cooperation from community members in helping identify Hickman. Their assistance, plus evidence at the scene, was sufficient to gain warrants for First Degree Murder, and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Hickman is confined in the Knox County (Tenn.) Jail. Extradition is pending.

