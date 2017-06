Federal Hockey League releases the Thunderbirds’ 2017-2018 season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Federal Hockey League has released its schedule for the 2017-2018 season. The Thunderbirds will open the season one the road with a two-game road trip to Danville to take on the defending champion Dashers. The following weekend Carolina will open their home season against the Fighting Saints. The opening weekend on the road will be the first of 18 total games that will be played between the Dasher and Thunderbirds. Carolina’s next most common opponent is the Port Huron Prowlers, whom the Thunderbirds play 11 times. The full schedule is listed below, the games listed in italics are road games while the games in bold will be played at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Friday, October 27, 2017- Carolina at Danville

Saturday, October 28, 2016- Carolina at Danville

Friday, November 3, 2017- Carolina vs St. Clair Shores

Saturday, November 4, 2017- Carolina vs St. Clair Shores

Friday, November 10, 2017- Carolina at Danbury

Saturday, November 11, 2017- Carolina at Danbury

Sunday, November 12, 2017- Carolina at Danbury

Thursday, November 23, 2017- Carolina vs Danbury

Friday, November 24, 2017- Carolina vs Danbury

Saturday, November 25, 2017- Carolina vs Danbury

Friday, December 1, 2017- Carolina at Port Huron

Saturday, December 2, 2017- Carolina at Port Huron

Saturday, December 16, 2017- Carolina at Danville

Sunday, December 17, 2017- Carolina at Danville

Friday, December 22, 2017- Carolina at St. Clair Shores

Saturday, December 23, 2017- Carolina at St. Clair Shores

Sunday, December 24, 2017- Carolina at St. Clair Shores

Friday, December 29, 2017- Carolina vs Danville

Saturday, December 30, 2017- Carolina vs Danville

Sunday, December 31, 2017- Carolina vs Danville

Friday, January 5, 2018- Carolina at Port Huron

Saturday, January 6, 2018- Carolina at Port Huron

Sunday, January 6, 2018- Carolina at Port Huron

Friday, January 12, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Saturday, January 13, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Thursday, January 18, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Friday, January 19, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Saturday, January 20, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Saturday, January 27, 2018- Carolina at St. Clair Shores

Sunday, January 28, 2018- Carolina at St. Clair Shores

Thursday, February 1, 2018- Carolina at Danville

Friday, February 2, 2018- Carolina at Danville

Saturday, February 3, 2018- Carolina at Danville

Friday, February 9, 2018- Carolina vs Cornwall

Saturday, February 10, 2018- Carolina vs Cornwall

Sunday, February 11, 2018- Carolina vs Cornwall

Friday, February 16, 2018- Carolina vs Watertown

Saturday, February 17, 2018- Carolina vs Watertown

Sunday, February 18, 2018- Carolina vs Watertown

Friday, February 23, 2018- Carolina vs Port Huron

Saturday, February 24, 2018- Carolina vs Port Huron

Friday, March 2, 2018- Carolina vs Port Huron

Saturday, March 3, 2018- Carolina vs Port Huron

Friday, March 9, 2018- Carolina at Watertown

Saturday, March 10, 2018- Carolina at Watertown

Sunday, March 11, 2018- Carolina at Danbury

Friday, March 16, 2018- Carolina at Cornwall

Saturday, March 17, 2018- Carolina at Cornwall

Sunday, March 18, 2018- Carolina at Cornwall

Friday, March 23, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Saturday, March 24, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Sunday, March 25, 2018- Carolina vs Danville

Friday, March 30, 2018- Carolina at Port Huron

Saturday, March 31, 2018- Carolina at Port Huron

Friday, April 6, 2018- Carolina vs Port Huron

Saturday, April 7, 2018- Carolina vs Port Huron

Season tickets for the Thunderbirds are on sale now for the 2017-2018 season and start as low as $55. Call 336.774.4625 for additional season ticket information. Advertising and corporate partnership opportunities are available for the 2017-2018 season, for more information please call (336) 774-4625 or email info@carolinathunderbirds.com.

The Carolina Thunderbirds play in the Federal Hockey League, which celebrates its 8th season in 2017-2018.

# # #