THUNDERBIRDS SIGN 4 PLAYERS TO CONTRACTS; WEEKLY EVENTS UPDATE

Winston-Salem, NC – The Carolina Thunderbrids have signed four players to contracts for the 2017-2018 season. Forwards Josh Pietrantonio and Rick O’Connor and defensemen Stanislav Vlasov and Bryan Dallaire have all signed contracts with the Thunderbirds. The four players are the first round of players to be signed out of the team’s free-agent and training camp ahead of the opening road weekend against the Danville Dashers on October 27 and 28. The games will be broadcast live on the Thunderbirds Radio Network, on WTOB 980 AM and 96.3 FM in Winston-Salem and WAME 550 AM and 92.9 FM in Statesville.

Head Coach Andre Niec commented on the signing of the four players “I’m very happy to have these four guys signed to contracts. Bryan (Dallaire) and Josh (Pietrantonio) played for me last season so I know what to expect out of those guys. Stan (Vlasov) brings a lot of experience and is a strong defenseman. Rick (O’Connor) is a big body and has a strong presence in front of the net, we’re expecting a lot out of him this season.”

The Thunderbirds players and coach will be out at the Chick-Fil-A at the Hanes Mall on Tuesday the 24th from 5:30 to 7 pm for the Carolina Thunderbirds Coaches Show. The show will be broadcast live from the mall, starting at 6 on WTOB 980 AM and 96.3 FM and will feature Coach Niec’s debut on the show as well as interviews with select players.

After the Coaches Show, the Thunderbirds will be at Tailgators from 7 to 8 pm to debut the Thunderbirds merchandise to be sold all season at Tailgators. The players and coach will be signing autographs and meeting with the fans.

Thursday, October 26 the Thunderbirds will be at Mac & Nellis on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem from 5:30 to 8 pm for the Season Ticket Holder Pick-Up Party. Fans will be able to pick up their tickets for the 2017-2018 season as well as meet and greet the team and coach. Mac & Nellis is offering beverage and food specials for Thunderbirds fans.

If you have not yet purchased your season ticket package visit www.carolinathunderbirds.com , call or email Cat at 336-774-8895 or cpighini@carolinathunderbirds.com

The Thunderbirds home opening weekend is Friday and Saturday November 3 and 4 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Tickets are still available at the fairgrounds box office or online at http://wsfairgrounds.com/