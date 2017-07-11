Tiny Houses Greensboro Celebrates Groundbreaking of Causey Street Tiny House Community

Greensboro, NC, July 11, 2017— On Thursday, July 20, Tiny Houses Greensboro will break ground on one of North Carolina’s very first tiny house communities. Thanks to a partnership between public and private citizens, civic groups, religious organizations and this nonprofit organization Tiny Houses Greensboro will begin to address permanent affordable housing with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Causey Street tiny house community.



Located at 4120 Causey Street, in Greensboro, the first community of its kind will consist of five 288 square foot tiny houses and one 180 square foot tiny house, built by the students of the Weaver Academy. A total of six units, totaling 1,620 square feet of permanent affordable housing, will be constructed on permanent foundations on approximately one-half acre lot in West Greensboro.



“Tiny Houses Greensboro is proud to partner with other non-profit organizations in Greensboro’s New Housing Hub where we will be able to work with and share resources in our first phase of development of the Causey Street tiny house community,” said Tiny Houses Greensboro Board Chair Scott Jones. “Our innovative vision of creating a permanent affordable housing option for those experiencing homelessness or for those that cannot afford housing is finally taking shape.”



“I believe tiny houses can be a part of the solution to help to end homelessness and housing poverty,” said Brett Byerly, Executive Director of Greensboro Housing Coalition. “Imagine someone living off minimum wage income or disability who had to choose between eating and rent. They can have the option of living in a small, energy efficient home with low housing cost and low utilities where they can afford to eat and live indoors.”

Speakers for the groundbreaking include; Brett Byerly, Greensboro Housing Coalition Executive Director; Bennita Curtain, Partners Ending Homelessness CoC Program Manager; Michelle Kennedy, Interactive Resource Center Executive Director; City of Greensboro; Scott A. Jones, Tiny Houses Greensboro

To learn more about Tiny Houses Greensboro, or to donate to the continued construction of this and other Tiny House communities, visit www.tinyhousesgreensboro.com.