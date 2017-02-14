Toddler Critically Injured by Two Dogs

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 14, 2017) – A toddler was found critically injured in his own backyard after two dogs attacked the child earlier today.

Police were alerted to the incident when the mother called GM 911 at approximately 9:10 am. When officers arrived at the residence on the 1206 Valley View St., they saw two large dogs lying beside the child. For the child’s safety, a Greensboro police officer fatally shot one of the dogs after it moved away from the toddler.

The other dog fled. Officials are currently looking for it.

The breeds of the dogs have not been determined. It is unclear who the dogs belong to.

The child was transported to Baptist Children’s Hospital for care.