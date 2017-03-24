TOM SANDOVAL, STAR OF HIT TV SERIES VANDERPUMP RULES, OPENS NIGHTCLUB & BAR SHOW EXHIBIT HALL WITH OFFICIAL RIBBON CUTTING

LAS VEGAS – Tom Sandoval, actor and star of hit television series Vanderpump Rules, joins Thom Greco, chairman of Nightclub & Bar Show’s advisory board, for the official opening of the 2017 Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show expo hall with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 28 at noon.

The event will begin with local and industry celebrities walking a red carpet to kick of the opening event. Walking the red carpet alongside Sandoval and Greco will be ABSINTHE Las Vegas’ Melody Sweets; Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy; Master Blender Tom Maas; former Senior Operations Executive for Walt Disney Resort Lee Cockerell; BMX Pro Ricardo Laguna; William Grant & Sons Director, Brand Advocacy Charlotte Voisey; BarMagic Las Vegas Owner Tobin Ellis; Aussie Heat and more.

The Nightclub & Bar Show, March 27-29, 2017, is the world’s largest gathering of bar, nightlife and beverage professionals. The show offers industry professionals the opportunity to connect with suppliers, network with new businesses, discover new products and gain critical skills to ensure their success in the dynamic bar and nightclub industry. For those interested in attending the show or for more information, please visit www.ncbshow.com.