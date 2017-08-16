Top Entertainment Picks at the Dixie Classic Fair

Winston-Salem, N.C. (August 16, 2017) — This year’s Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, NC, returns this fall with toe-tapping, heart-racing and fun-loving Grandstand Events and more for the whole family. All Grandstand events are free with paid Gate Admission to the Fair. All seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis. All events begin at 7:30PM.

Grandstand entertainment at the Fair kicks off on Friday, September 29 with the Demolition Derby sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery. This action-packed event is not-to-be-missed because cars smash ‘em and crash ‘em until only one car is left standing. If you miss it the first time, the Demolition Derby also takes place on Thursday, October 5.

Imagine racing in the shape of an 8. That’s what happens on Saturday, September 30 when Figure 8 Racing takes to the tracks, presented by the North Carolina Education Lottery. Drivers maneuver their cars around tight curves at a breakneck pace in an attempt to avoid crashes and cross the finish line first. Figure 8 Racing also will take place on Friday, October 6.

What fair would be complete without a little cattle roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing or bronc riding? The Rodeo hits the Grandstand on the first day of October and is sure to elicit cheering, “Oohs” and “Awws” from cowboys of any age. The Rodeo returns to help wrap up the Fair on Sunday, October 8.

New Country Q104.1 brings William Michael Morgan to the stage on Monday, October 2. Morgan was 11 years old when he got his first guitar. By age 13, he started playing with guys three or four times his age, learning the old songs and savoring classic honky-tonk style. Through hard work, he landed several songwriting appointments and meetings with Music Row executives. Warner Bros. Nashville signed him to both a publishing contract and a record deal. He has written with and drawn from many of Music City’s biggest present-day hit-making songwriters, while taking inspiration from country music heroes like Keith Whitley, George Jones and his friend and mentor, ’90s honky-tonk king, Mark Chesnutt. The captivating combination creates a neo-traditional sound that is all his own. Come out for a night of “I Met A Girl,” “Beer Drinker,” “Vinyl,” “Missing” and more hummable songs.

Are you ready to become a Micro Maniac? On Tuesday, October 3, Micro Championship Wrestling (MCW) brings its high-powered, explosive, athletic show to the Grandstand. These micro athletes may be short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment with thrilling pro wrestling moves and just the right touch of comedy to make it an event for all ages.

The Dixie Classic Fair has been chosen as one of 18 stops for the chart-topping, Dove Award-winning band, The Afters, and award-winning songwriter Jason Gray during their “Live On Forever” Tour with special guest David Dunn. Presented by WBJF-FM and Prison Fellowship International on October 4, the Tour supports The Afters’ latest same-titled album release, which recently generated the band’s sixth No. 1 single, “Shadows,” topping Billboard’s Christian Rock Chart this summer. Live On Forever also garnered a GMA Dove Award nomination for Rock Contemporary Song of the Year and a Dove Award in the Short Form Video of the Year category for its title song. Jason Gray is touring in support of his current album, Where The Light Gets In, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Christian Albums Chart, giving Gray the highest album debut of his career. The album features the hit single “Sparrows,” along with Gray’s Top 15 radio single “Glow In The Dark.”

The Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association (OTTPA) joins the Fair on October 7 with high-octane intensity as tractors battle it out for the best “pull” in multiple categories. This is a contest among heavily customized trucks, tractors and other pulling machines to determine which machine can drag a weighted sled the farthest. Put in your earplugs and get ready for the smoke to fly as these machines demonstrate their power.

Making their first appearance at the Dixie Classic Fair in their own building is Cavallo Equestrian Arts, the most breathtaking, heart-pounding, edge of your seat equestrian extravaganza of all time. The performance combined theatrics with an acrobatic horse-riding performance that merges the beauty and grace of man and equine. The product of seven generations of entertainment professionals, this is a unique experience that features ground tumbling, Cossack Trick Riding, Roman Riding, Dressage, and Classic Bareback Riding. This show also includes 10 beautiful and exotic breeds of horses. This display is presented to the captivating sound of Spanish gypsy music and costumes. Presentations by Cavallo Equestrian Arts take place under the large tent near the Northwest Gate with two shows on both Fridays and Thursday; four shows on both Saturdays and Monday; and three shows on Sundays, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Dixie Classic Fair is the second-largest attended agricultural Fair in North Carolina and runs from September 29 to October 8 at the fairgrounds in Winston-Salem. Advance Sale Discount Tickets are available online through the Fair’s web site, www.dcfair.com and Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com. The Advance Sale ends on Thursday, September 28 at 11:59PM. Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Annex Box Office located at 414 Deacon Boulevard, Winston-Salem; hours are Monday to Saturday from 10:00AM to 5:00PM. For more information on the Dixie Classic Fair, please visit www.DCFair.com.