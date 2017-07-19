Totally chill ice cream recipes to make at home

Ice Cream Sandwich Casserole

This isn’t your Aunt Mabel’s casserole. No, this is childhood happiness all lined up and layered in your favorite casserole dish. You can go as big as you dare, with three to five simple ingredients all ready from the grocery store, you can throw this sweetie (also known as Ice Cream Sandwich Sundae Cake) together in a flash. Recipes other than this are abundant on websites but this is the most common one out there and the one I’ve tasted first hand.

Ingredients:

24 ice cream sandwiches

1-small container Cool Whip or a large can of spray whipped cream (or homemade works too)

1-12 ounce jar caramel sauce

1-12 ounce jar hot fudge topping

1 jar of maraschino cherries (if desired)

1 handful of peanuts (if desired and you should) or chocolate chips or favorite toppings

Line the bottom of your 9-by-13 inch pan or dish with half of the ice cream sandwiches. You may need to fit them. You can go smaller or larger for your casserole, just purchase accordingly.

Spread that layer with caramel topping. Freeze for 10 minutes.

Layer the remaining sandwiches on top of the caramel layer, fitting as necessary. Pour hot fudge topping over that layer. Top with cool whip or whipped cream. (I personally like whipped cream but Cool Whip does freeze great.) Freeze until ready to serve.

When serving, drizzle with more caramel and hot fudge topping or chocolate syrup, cut into squares and top with peanuts and put a cherry on top!

Hint: The salty peanuts make this into something other than stacked ice cream sandwiches. Options for toppings:

Chocolate chips, pecans, crushed Oreos, peanut butter cups, chopped caramel chews, candy and sprinkles just to name a few.

No-Churn Ice Cream

You can make incredibly creamy and decadent ice cream in a pinch as long as you have these ingredients on hand and time to wait. No tempering eggs, no churning, no ice.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup heavy cream

2/3 cups sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean seeds or paste (I used both extract and paste)

Whip all the ingredients with a mixer until a soft trail forms from the whisk. Freeze four to five hours. This is a very sweet recipe but it’s oh so dreamy.

Here’s where you can get creative with: Nutella, cookies, salted caramel, extracts or liqueurs (or even bourbon). Fold in before freezing.

Diet restrictions? No problem. Whether you’re Whole 30, Paleo, Keto or Vegan, sometime the need for summer’s favorite treat too much to resist. We’ve got you covered with two super-easy recipes.

Low Carb/Sugar free Ice Cream

(Paleo, Keto, adapted from

wholesomeyum.com.)

This does not taste low-carb at all. It is very luscious and the vanilla is such simple goodness on its own. So we gave you a base with this simple vanilla recipe to start with here. Feel free to mix in what you like!

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of butter

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 powdered Erythritol or sweetener (we like Swerve)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean seeds or paste

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add half the heavy cream and all of the sweetener. Bring to just a boil then lower to a simmer for 30 to 40 minutes. It should be thick enough to coat the spoon and will have reduced a bit. Stir in vanilla. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl to allow cooling to room temperature.

In a separate bowl, beat the remaining heavy cream until it thickens and the whisk or beaters leave a trail in the bowl. You can take it to peaks but it mixes better in being just short of that. Fold the heavy cream into the sweetened, cooled mixture. Transfer to a loaf pan. If mixing in fruit or any other ingredients, gently fold them in here. Freeze for five hours. For a creamier texture, give the mixture a stir a few times during the freeze process. Let soften a few minutes before serving.

Sea Salt Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream

Try this treat and you’ll forget with all that rich, chocolaty goodness that it’s totally vegan and made with only four ingredients! The creaminess comes from full-fat coconut cream (don’t be afraid of healthy fats, y’all), the richness from cocoa or cacao powder (the latter has more health benefits) and sweetness from maple syrup. This recipe one was chosen and put into practice at my house because of its simplicity and minimal ingredient list.

Ingredients:

1-14 ounce can of full fat coconut cream

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of cocoa or cacao powder

1/4 cup maple syrup or liquid sweetener (honey if not vegan)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash sea salt (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth and creamy. You can also add the above ingredients to an ice cream maker. Freeze for four to five hours. Allow softening 15 minutes prior to serving.

Kristi Maier is a food writer, blogger and cheerleader for all things local who even enjoys cooking in her kitchen, though her kidlets seldom appreciate her efforts.