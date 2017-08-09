 Traffic Alert for Friday, August 11 – Guns N’ Roses

Wake Forest University’s BB&T Field will host the Guns N’ Roses ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour on Friday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Patrons are recommended to arrive early to be parked by 5:30 p.m. and carpooling is strongly recommended. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, NC Highway Patrol and NC Department of Transportation officers and staff will be managing major intersections and highways beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing through 12:30 a.m.

LJVM Coliseum parking lots will open by 2 p.m. with opening of BB&T Field lots to follow.

Gates for stadium admission will open at 5:30 p.m. All guests are subject to a consent inspection upon entering the facility, which will include the use of metal detectors. Large bags including knapsacks, back-packs, umbrellas, coolers, etc. or any other type of extraneous device(s) which could be used for carrying or concealing items will not be allowed to be brought into BB&T Field.

The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by special guest LĪVE.

Tickets for Guns N’ Roses are still available at www.ticketmaster.com, the McCreary Tower box office and Greensboro Coliseum box office.