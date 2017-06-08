TRANS TEEN FEATURED IN NEW DOCUMENTARY     

Filmmaker Releases Documentary Highlighting LGBTQ Experiences in the Southeast

GREENSBORO, NC: Southeast filmmaker Caleb Holland has released his documentary film Chasing Capri. The film captures the coming of age story of teen trans activist Capri Culpepper, best known for her triumph over the South Carolina DMV in 2015 after she was denied a license based on her appearance. Chasing Capri also documents the struggles currently facing the broader LGBTQ community in the southern United States, including the infamous ‘bathroom bills’ and the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. The film explores the impact of North Carolina’s House Bill 2 highlighting the response of businesses and individuals across North Carolina including Lightning Bolt Ink in Asheville, Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, and 21C Museum Hotel in Durham. Chasing Capri has been released online, in time for LGBT Pride Month, and is available via Vimeo at chasingcapri.com, prior to a series of screenings across the south benefiting various LGBTQ charities.

Speaking on his motivation for creating the film, Director Caleb Holland said, “I grew up gay and afraid to be myself in the same town as Capri. I was drawn to her story because I recognized many of her struggles from my own journey. It’s important to me that as few young people as possible grow up as we did, expecting to have to leave their hometown in order to be accepted. I hope this film provides an opportunity for conversation and opens the doorway to cooperation between individuals of all different backgrounds.”

Chasing Capri has garnered notable contributors including Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughn, Chad Griffin, President of the Human Rights Campaign, Shakina Nayfack who appears in Amy Poehler’s Difficult People, viral trans activist Corey Maison, Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs, and Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. At 23, this film represents filmmaker Caleb Holland’s first feature length documentary film.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fpa6VauAtZc