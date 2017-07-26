Triad-area Jaycees Chapters to Hold Social Mixer Aug. 2

KERNERSVILLE – Young adults wishing to network, socialize and learn about opportunities to serve their community are invited to a social sponsored by the three Triad-based chapters of Junior Chamber International (JCI): the Greensboro Jaycees, High Point Jaycees and Winston-Salem Jaycees.

“Taps with the Triad Jaycees” will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 6-9 p.m. at Angela’s Ale House (210 N. Main Street, Kernersville). The event is free, and will include light hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a raffle drawing to benefit the Duke Cancer Center Patient Support Network.

The Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem Jaycees each offer energetic men and women ages 21-40 opportunities to connect socially and develop professionally through service to the community. Members of the three chapters organize service opportunities with Greensboro Urban Ministries, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat Forsyth, Relay for Life, the Little Free Library program and other organizations. Additionally, they support the North Carolina Jaycees priority projects: Duke Cancer Center Patient Support Network, NC Jaycees Burn Center, and the Jaycees Cottage at the NC Boys & Girls Home.

The Jaycees foster the development of leaders through training, real-world experience, civic involvement, service and the creation of a collaborative network of young adults locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally. Learn more about each of the Triad chapters:

Greensboro Jaycees: www.jaycee.org/about/

High Point Jaycees: www.highpointjaycees.org

Winston-Salem Jaycees: www.wsjaycees.org