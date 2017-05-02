Triad Comedian Chris Wiles Celebrates 20 Years at the Comedy Zone

Chris Wiles, Triad native comedian, is celebrating 20 years of comedy success two nights only at the Comedy Zone in Greensboro. Wiles’ fast-paced, face-making, story-telling, kinetic, stand-up comic style has established him as one of the hottest comics to rise from the Triad area. Extra special evening performances scheduled for Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at 8pm and 10pm, will feature Wiles as host, middle and headliner. This will be the first time in Comedy Zone history that a comedian will perform the entire show – start to finish. Tickets are $12 each and are available at www.thecomedyzone.com. Early purchase is recommended, as these shows will sell out.

“It’s wild to think I’ve been entertaining the Triad for two decades!” says Wiles. “I’ve played every role on the Comedy Zone stage from hosting and picking on bachelorettes to middling for comics such as Pauly shore and Norm McDonald, to having the pleasure of headlining the club myself. For my 20-year anniversary, why not be the first comic to fill all roles in one show at the Comedy Zone?!”

About Chris Wiles: For over 13 years, Wiles was the house host and emcee of the Comedy Zone in Greensboro, honing his skills and opening for nationally recognized comics. Through his time as house host, Wiles built a legendary local following, selling out multiple annual shows in the Triad area. Since his time as house host, Wiles was a finalist at the Las Vegas Comedy festival, appeared on season 3 of Last Comic Standing, and making additional national television appearances on FOX, Speed Channel, and CBS. Wiles continued to sharpen his skills working with some of the biggest names in the business, including Pauly Shore, Jim Breuer, Norm Macdonald, Carrot Top, the Roast Master – Jeff Ross and Chris Rock. For the past 7 years, Wiles has been a regular headliner for Carnival Cruise Lines, while still returning multiple times each year to entertain in the Triad.