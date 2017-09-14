Triad HealthCare Network Names Medical Directors

The directors will give providers a bigger voice in health care improvement projects.

Greensboro—Triad HealthCare Network adds two medical directors to its primary care division. Beth Hodges, MD, and Rob Reade, MD, have joined Cone Health’s accountable care organization.

Triad HealthCare Network (THN) is a partnership between area providers and Cone Health. Its goal is to deliver cost-effective health care by improving its quality. Hodges and Reade will provide a physician’s perspective in developing THN’s various quality and savings initiatives. They will also work with THN members to launch those initiatives. “Primary care is so important. Primary care drives the success of our accountable care organization,” says Jim Osborne, MD, senior medical director for population health. “Drs. Hodges and Reade will help our doctors get the tools they need to succeed.”

Hodges is a family medicine doctor at Hodges Family Practice in Asheville. She earned her medical degree at Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. She was a resident at the Riverside Regional Family Practice Residency Program in Newport News, Virginia.

Reade is a family medicine doctor at Eagle Family Medicine @ Triad. He earned his medical degree at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. Reade was chief resident during his family medicine residency at Dewitt Army Hospital at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.

They both will continue seeing patients.