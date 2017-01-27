TRIAD JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL 2017 RUNS FEB. 11-23

GREENSBORO, NC…The annual Triad Jewish Film Festival features six thought provoking and engaging films from around the world. The six films will run from February 11 – February 23 and will be shown at Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16. Tickets are $11 in advance, $12 at the door, $6 students, $60 – REEL DEAL (tickets for all showings). Order tickets online at www.myTJFF.com.

According to Sarah Malino, Chair of the Triad Jewish Film Festival, the 2017 showings highlight many dimensions of Jewish history, culture and lived experience.

“Our aim is to entertain, to educate and to stimulate new thinking about both the internal and external dilemmas international Jewish communities face today. We have reviewed more than 40 films to bring our audience some of the most appealing and compelling films from national and international film festivals,” Malino said.

Film descriptions are:

An Arab/Israeli Drama:

Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m., Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16

A Borrowed Identity: A thought-provoking film that probes the experiences of a Arab-Israeli high school student selected to attend an excellent school in West Jerusalem. Confronting some common stereotypes, Eyad finds it difficult to navigate Jewish-Israeli society. He befriends a disabled Jewish Israeli student in his school. Their profound friendship transforms both young men, revealing the complex and problematic, yet intertwined identities of Jewish and Palestinian Israelis. (English, Hebrew, Arabic) (Subtitles)

On Israeli Basketball:

Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m., Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16

On the Map: This fast-paced inspiring documentary traces the rise of the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team in the 1970’s. Charismatic Maccabi team captain Tal Brody assembled a team of strong NBA level players from the U.S. and Israelis, determined to compete successfully in the European championship. The film maker skillfully combines documentary footage from the 1970’s with contemporary analysis by Brody, Aulcie Perry, NBA great Bill Walton, and former NBA Commissioner David Stern who explain how Maccabi Tel Aviv’s successes in the 1970’s transform Israel’s self-image and international standing. (English)

Israeli Family Drama:

Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m., Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16

The Midnight Orchestra: A drama/comedy that tells the tale of Sephardic Israeli, Michael Abitbol, son of a once famous Jewish musician, who returns to Casablanca, his childhood home for the first time after leaving Morocco as a child amidst racial tensions provoked by the Yom Kippur War to reunite with his estranged aging father. While in Morocco, Michael embarks on a mission to discover his father’s legacy. Aided by an off-beat comical taxi driver, his search for the former members of his father’s band unexpectedly change his life forever. (Hebrew, English and French) (Subtitles)

Israeli Family Comedy:

Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m., Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16

The Kind Words: This film explores the complex family dynamics of three adult siblings whose lives have taken very different paths The oldest brother has become Orthodox, while his married sister is staunchly secular and their younger brother inhabits the bar scene in Jerusalem. Reunited during their mother’s illness, they discover a mystery about their family origins. They then take a life-changing trip to France to uncover the truth of their parentage. This film is the latest Israeli box office hit from writer-director Shemi Zarhin. (Hebrew and French) (Subtitles)

A Family Adventure Comedy

Sunday, February 19 at 2 p.m., Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16

The Zig Zag Kid: On the eve of his bar mitzvah, Nono, son of the world’s greatest detective, who intends to join his father as a great detective, embarks on a rollicking adventure to solve the mystery of his mother’s identity and fate. The Zig Zag Kid is a charming, imaginative, action-packed adaptation of the beloved book by Israeli writer David Grossman (Intimate Grammar). (Dutch and English) (Subtitles)

Confronting the Past:

Thursday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m., Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16

To Life!: An uplifting drama-romance bringing together two disparate wounded souls, TO LIFE! tells of the growing bond between an aging Polish-born cabaret singer and a young German man driven by a secret. Through shared parallel experience and camaraderie, and lusty Yiddish music of yesteryear, this improbable duo rekindles their sense of purpose, finding reason to defiantly toast l’chaim (To Life!) in the face of adversity. (German) (subtitles)

Special Event-Dinner and Film

Saturday, February 4 at 7 p.m. at Beth David Synagogue

In Search of Israeli Cuisine*: In English, this documentary takes a look at numerous types and styles of Israeli food asking the question, what is “Israeli culture” in our globalized world?

Cost: $36 includes dinner and a movie. Register online at www.mytjff.com.

*Not included in ‘Reel Deal’ movie pass.