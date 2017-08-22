Triad Minority Business Expo returns bigger than ever for its fourth year

Entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the Triad have an opportunity to gain some exposure of their businesses on Aug. 26 during the fourth annual Triad Minority Business Expo. According to the press release, this year’s expo will be held Aug. 26, at the Biotech Place in Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, located at 575 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. The doors open from 10 a.m. and the expo goes on until 3 p.m. Reginald McCaskill, president, CEO of Maximum Enterprises Inc. and organizer of the expo said the expo is free and open to the public and calls it a “celebration of minority businesses.”

McCaskill said this year will have more vendors than ever before with 80 vendors planning to attend. He said in 2013, (the first year of the expo) there were 25 vendors, and each year grew with more and more vendors turning up. He said the second year brought around 50 and the third year brought around 65 vendors. McCaskill wanted to make it clear that the expo is open to everyone. He said any minority, such as ethnic minorities, racial minorities, gender and sexuality minorities and etc. were welcome to come and gain exposure from the rest of the community.

“Minority businesses really bring a lot to the table as it relates to the local economy and infrastructure,” he said. “It is important for people to know these businesses do exist. [The expo] helps to bring exposure to them and allows them to share their gifts and talents.”

Among these various businesses that are attending are Jewellery Unique, Elasya B’s, Emma Allen State Farm, McHoward Business Coaching, Ventures Cafe, NOLA Catering and the International Civil Rights Museum, McCaskill said.

The press release stated that the organizers are preparing for hundreds of customers and business owners to take advantage of the opportunity to learn how to increase the success of their businesses while supporting other minority and female-owned businesses. The expo will also feature workshops and session designed to help entrepreneurs connect with resources, create business opportunities and cultivate relationships, McCaskill said. The sessions are lead by local business leaders and will focus on helping entrepreneurs grow their business and maximize their level of success.

“We really need people to come out and see it,” McCaskill said. “Though this event is celebrating minorities, everyone should come out.”

McCaskill said people looking for work should bring their resumes because some businesses at the expo might be hiring and he said this would be a great networking opportunity as well.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet the expo’s special guests: actress Angela Robinson from Tyler Perry’s The Haves and The Have Nots and actor Julian Brittano from Oprah Winfrey’s Greenleaf, the press release stated. McCaskill said that there will be food trucks out and about at the expo, and some vendors will be selling their local wares, so it is advised to bring some spending money. McCaskill said there will also be giveaways every 30 minutes and a local artist showcase. The press release stated there will also be a V.I.P. Red Carpet and Award Reception on Aug. 25 and a Classy All White Affair on Aug. 26.

These events will be held at the Enterprise Conference and Banquet Center and Hawthorne Inn, respectively. Tickets for these events are $25 and can be purchased online at www.triadminoritybusinessexpo.com.

