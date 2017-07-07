Triad School Creates New Opportunities for Locals

By: Bobby Davis, founder of Coder Foundry

Coding is growing to be an essential skill in industries across the board, which is one of the reasons the Triad-based company Coder Foundry decided to open its doors a few years ago. It is an intensive coding bootcamp that offers hands-on training to provide the fundamental framework needed for career advancement in professional web and software development, located right here in our backyard.

Attending coding bootcamps can offer countless opportunities for elevating someone’s earning potential while also bridging a gap between traditional education and real-world STEM employment needs. Studies show coding bootcamp graduates report a $26,000 average salary increase in their first job after attending a course like Coder Foundry. In addition to the in-depth curriculum on the languages used in enterprise-level companies, this local school incorporates interview preparation, soft skills training and job placement services as part of courses, leveraging a network of companies that employ its graduates.

For Triad residents who have ever thought about a career in coding but perhaps were unsure of their ability or the skills needed, there’s a newly launched short-term online class to help test the waters. It’s low-cost and specifically designed for students without any experience coding, as it provides an opportunity to learn basic skills while getting a first-hand glimpse into the industry. Coder Foundry’s graduates have come from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences with prior careers in IT, accounting, massage therapy, stay-at-home parent, financial services and even fast food – proving nearly anyone can do it. Upon completion of the online intro course, students will have enough front-end coding fundamentals to enter the workforce or can transition into the school’s longer, more in-depth Full Stack training that teaches back-end coding through hands-on projects that also help build a professional portfolio.

Coder Foundry is continuing to make a difference in helping local people radically improve these skills, and companies find much better developers. The school’s next set of courses start July 24, and you can learn more or apply at www.coderfoundry.com.