Triad Stage Founding Artistic Director Preston Lane Awarded International Playwriting Residency

(Greensboro, NC) – Triad Stage Founding Artistic Director Preston Lane is one of four playwrights in the world selected for a Literary Arts Fellowship from the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CA. Fellowships are awarded every three years, and candidates must be nominated and pass through a highly selective jury process. Lane is among 25 writers from a variety of forms and genres who will participate in the residency for three months over three years, from 2017-2020. His latest original play Actions and Objectives is currently on stage at Triad Stage through April 23.

Lane received his MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama, where he met Triad Stage co-founder Richard Whittington. In 1999 they purchased and began renovations on what is now The Pyrle Theatre, the Greensboro home of Triad Stage, where Lane has directed over 60 productions and written or adapted 20 original shows since Triad Stage’s first season. Lane was also a 2014 finalist for the SDC Zelda Fichandler Award, and is a recipient of an NC Arts Council Playwright Fellowship and the Betty Cone Medal of the Arts.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to have the time to explore new ideas and forms while interacting with exciting artists from all over the county and internationally,” said Lane. “This dedicated writing time gives me the space to really focus on craft and story in a supportive environment.”

As a playwright, he’s written 20 adaptations and original plays for Triad Stage, including: Actions and Objectives, Don Juan, Common Enemy, Tennessee Playboy, A Doll House, Masquerade, A Christmas Carol, Tartuffe, Ghosts, Dracula, Hedda Gabler, Dickens of a Christmas, Mirandolina, and Julie’s Dance. He’s also collaborated with singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett for ten years. Their shows together include: Radiunt Abundunt, Snow Queen, Providence Gap, Bloody Blackbeard, Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity, and Brother Wolf. Brother Wolf, Beautiful Star, Ghosts and Snow Queen are published by Playscripts Inc.

“Triad Stage is so lucky to have a talented director/playwright in our Artistic Director Preston Lane,” said Triad Stage Board Chair Mindy Oakley. “Our whole community benefits from the opportunity to be so close to a unique voice creating new work right here, with a particular focus on the South. We couldn’t be more proud.”

Corey Madden, the director of the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts, nominated Lane after seeing Radiunt Abundunt, Lane’s 2016 NEA-funded fantastical drama about an outsider artist at odds with the world around her. In his original works, Lane repeatedly returns to themes of the South, art, and what it means to be an artist. He’s developed the fictional town of Hawboro, NC as a setting for many of his shows, including Actions and Objectives and the forthcoming The Passion of Teresa Rae King, which will be the final production of Triad Stage’s newly announced 18th Season.

ABOUT TRIAD STAGE – Triad Stage is a professional not-for-profit regional theater company based in Greensboro’s downtown historic district. All Triad Stage productions are created in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina using the best of local and national talent. Triad Stage gratefully acknowledges the support of its Season Sponsors: Blue Zoom, the North Carolina Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

All Triad Stage productions feature the bold acting and breathtaking design that have been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal and by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards®, which named Triad Stage one of the top ten most promising theatres in the country as a recipient of the 2010 National Theatre Company Grant. Triad Stage has also earned accolades including “Best North Carolina Production of 2010” for The Glass Menagerie by Triangle Arts & Entertainment magazine; “One of the Best Regional Theatres in America”, New York’s Drama League; “Best Live Theater” (twelve years running), Go Triad/News & Record; and “Professional Theater of the Year” (2003, 2011), North Carolina Theatre Conference.