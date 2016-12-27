New ways to enjoy theatre in 2017

The New Year is upon us and so are New Year’s resolutions. Every year I usually make the same resolution to try something new. For 2016 it was learning to make pottery on the wheel. I now have about two dozen (only slightly) misshapen coffee cups that I absolutely love. They’re eccentric and they bring me joy every morning. I love this resolution because it focuses on the positive, which means it’s easier to keep than, “losing weight,” or “cursing less.”

Anyway, my point is, I highly recommend it as a promise to yourself for 2017. If you’ve never been to a ballet before, try it out. If you’ve always been hesitant to sit through an orchestra concert, do it! You’ll either learn another joy you never knew you had, or at least broaden your perspectives. I plan on feeding my love for the performing arts by either picking up dance again, or joining an improv group.

Check out these productions and opportunities for the New Year to help with your own declarations.

Have you ever thought about jumping out of the “house” and onto the stage? Community Theatre of Greensboro is always looking for actors and crew volunteers. Go to their website at ctgso.org to scout for opportunities.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of being moved through movement, look at the season schedule for High Point Ballet or Helen Simoneau Danse in Winston-Salem. You may be surprised at how enthralling and awe-inspiring the performances can be. The athletic feats the dancers accomplish are incredible and they’re usually coupled with inspiring music.

Challenge yourself with a theatre production that begs for thought, like Triad Stage’s upcoming Actions and Objections in April. The Preston Lane original is a bold exploration of the contemporary South, touching on such subjects as Black Lives Matter and Reconstruction.

Theatre Alliance’s upcoming production of Zanna Don’t might broaden your mind, too, with a comedic look at being homosexual in high school. The comedy is set in Heartsville High, where almost everyone is gay. The big man on campus is a chess champion and the captain of the football team isn’t cool until he’s cast as the lead in a musical. After writing a controversial show, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the students create a catalyst for a young man and woman to fall in love.

If you’re looking for something fun to pass the time, next Saturday Theatre Alliance is presenting a staged reading of Rose Tattoo, a Tennessee Williams play set in Mississippi where a widow’s choice in lover and denial of her daughter beg to be questioned.