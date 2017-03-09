True Value Rental Triad Celebrates New Name with Grand Re-Opening

Former Grand Rental Station hosts Open House celebrating 20th anniversary

Greensboro, NC— True Value Rental Triad, formerly Grand Rental Station of Greensboro, is hosting an Open House on March 25, to celebrate its Grand Re-Opening, new name, and its 20th anniversary of serving the Triad. The event will be held from 10am to 4pm and the public is welcome.

“It’s really going to be a celebration of our 20 years here in the Triad, and a look forward under our new name to many more years,” says General Manager Jeff Carey. “There will be food, drinks, activities for the kids – including bounce houses from our sister company, Southern Event Rental.”

Radio station 93 The Wolf will be on-site between 11am to 1pm. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day and True Value staff will conduct “how to” demos throughout the day. Used rental equipment will also be available for sale.

True Value Rental Triad serves the Greensboro and Burlington rental markets with equipment rentals for homeowners, DIYers, professional landscapers, and contractors. “Our primary goal in joining the True Value Rental family is to ensure that we always have the right tools or equipment for the job,” says Carey. “True Value offers us the additional tools & opportunities to continue our exceptional customer service. We expect to capitalize on True Value Rental’s ability to source an extensive variety of rental equipment and supplies backed by highly respected manufacturers.”

The Open House will showcase the recently completed remodeling of its store, located at 214 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409. “The True Value brand has always been recognized as a leader in quality, selection, & competitive pricing,” Carey says, “and that is what we want to offer our customers – an experience that is second to none. We stand behind their motto: ‘Behind every rental is a True Value.’”

###

True Value Rental Triad, formerly Grand Rental Triad, has offered a full complement of quality lawn, garden, and construction equipment rentals to the construction industry, landscapers, and DIY homeowners since 1997, with specialized customer service at 214 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409. Visit the company online, www.TrueValueRentalTriad.com, or call (336) 852-0881.

Its sister company, Southern Event Rental (www.southerneventrental.com) located at 401B Gallimore Dairy Rd., Greensboro NC 27409, offers party and event rental items, including tents, tables, chairs, linens, tableware, dance floors, beverage fountains, audio/video/lighting, inflatables, concession machines, for all occasions – from grown-up events, weddings, anniversaries, to children’s birthday parties and school events.