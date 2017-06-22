Truliant’s Dailey Named to High Point Chamber Advisory Board

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 22, 2017) – Kristin Dailey, manager of Truliant Federal Credit Union’s High Point location, has been named to the Advisory Board for the High Point Chamber of Commerce.

The High Point Chamber of Commerce exists to assist and grow a prosperous business environment and thriving workforce while standing as a united voice for business in the Triad area. The advisory board is comprised of community leaders who support workforce development, education, and advocacy for the High Point community.

On the Advisory Board, Dailey will participate in community events, partner with our local businesses and schools and support Forward High Point, Leadership High Point and other city initiatives that support local growth and development.

Dailey began at Truliant as a part-time member service representative at Truliant’s High Point location in 2006, transitioning through several roles to become a Member Contact Center manager for Truliant in 2013. She became manager of Truliant’s downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. Member Financial Center location in 2014. She was named manager of Truliant’s High Point, N.C. location in 2015.

Additionally, Dailey has been noted for community involvement efforts to promote Truliant. She is a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Central Piedmont since 2015.