Trump Victory joint fundraising event in Greensboro: numbers

As many have already read via WRAL.com, President Donald Trump will be making an appearance in Greensboro on Oct. 7. Trump will be attending a fundraising dinner at the home of businessman Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos, former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under former Governor Pat McCrory.

Cassie Smedile, the national press secretary of the Republican National Committee wrote in an email that according to a RNC spokesperson, the estimated amount to be raised at the dinner on Saturday is $2,000,000 and the estimated number of attendees is 250. The breakdown of the guest donation levels is $2,700 per person for dinner, $15,000 per couple for VIP and $35,000 per couple to co-host.

When asked about who will be attending and what they donated, Smedile wrote that she did not have that information yet and that “it’s generally not finalized/input until much after the event has concluded.”