Twisted Dance Collective announces the 9th Annual Project Shimmy

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Twisted Dance Collective invites the public to the 9th Annual Project Shimmy, a world dance showcase to benefit Triad Health Project. The show will be held Saturday September 23, 2017 at 7:30 pm at Van Dyke Performance Space (Cultural Arts Center), 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC. Project Shimmy is held each year to raise vital funding and awareness for Triad Health Project, the area’s HIV/AIDS service organization, in addition to providing the public with an opportunity to experience a variety of world dance styles.

Project Shimmy began in 2008 as a way to help Triad Health Project meet the needs of individuals living with HIV / AIDS and their loved ones. Over the past eight years, Project Shimmy has raised over $10,000 for THP. All proceeds from the show go directly to Triad Health Project to help provide emotional and practical support to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, to their loved ones, and to those at risk for HIV/AIDS.

This year’s program features dance professionals from across North Carolina who perform a variety of Middle Eastern and world dance performances. Audience members can also purchase raffle tickets for prizes to be given away during the show.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students with ID, and $10 for children 12 and under if bought before the show. Prices rise day of show. Tickets can be purchased online at http://projectshimmy.brownpapertickets.com/ or at the door of the Van Dyke Performance Space on the night of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are General Admission.

For more information on Project Shimmy and advance ticket sales, please visit the event web page at www.twisteddance.com/project-shimmy.html or send an email to the Twisted Dance Collective at twistedcollectivenc@gmail.com.

About Twisted Dance Collective – “Dance Because You Love It” was the ethos of Twisted Dance Studios. When the studio was forced to close in 2013, the dancers, troupes, and instructors wanted to keep that passion going– and so Twisted Dance Collective was born. Made up of seasoned professionals and committed students, Twisted Dance Collective members perform American Cabaret, American Tribal Style® and Tribal Fusion forms of belly dance throughout the Triad and Triangle region. Twisted Dance Collective focuses on high quality belly dance instruction and performance opportunities for our students regardless of age, gender, or size. We strive to build an accepting community where dancers can express themselves without worry or judgment.

About Triad Health Project – Founded in 1986 by a group of friends who banded together in support of other friends who were newly diagnosed with HIV and lacking any system of support, Triad Health Project has evolved into Guilford County’s only HIV/AIDS service organization. Triad Health Project works to fulfill its mission of providing practical and emotional support to individuals infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS, and educates those at risk and the community at large about HIV/AIDS.