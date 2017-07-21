Two Child Drownings and Two Near-Drownings in the Past Three Weeks, Water Safety Precautions

July 20, 2017– (Greensboro, NC) – The Guilford County Child Fatality Prevention Team joins two families mourning their losses. Two children, ages 3 and 15 years old, have drowned in swimming pools since June 26th. Additionally, there have been two near-drownings (non-fatal drownings) in swimming pools involving a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old in separate incidents. Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children between ages 1 and 4 in the U.S. and the 3rd leading cause of injury-related death among children under 18 in NC*. In the past year, we have seen five drownings and two near-drownings requiring hospitalization, in Guilford County.

“Our hearts go out to the families of these children,” said Kim Herzing, Chair of the Child Fatality Task Force and Clinical Social Worker for Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division. “This is something that can easily happen to any parent so we need to keep spreading the word about the extra precautions we can all take to keep kids safe around water.”

On average, more than 1,000 children drown each year and more than 5,000 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries from near-drowning incidents.

Studies show that although 90 percent of parents say they supervise their children while swimming, many acknowledge that they engage in other distracting activities at the same time such as talking, eating, reading or taking care of another child. Even a near-drowning incident can have lifelong consequences. Kids who survive a near-drowning may have brain damage, and after four to six minutes under water the damage is usually irreversible.

“A drowning child cannot cry or shout for help so simply being near your child doesn’t always help,” said Esther Smith, MD, Cone Health Center for Children, Kids Path. “Drowning happens quickly and silently.”

In the wake of these deaths and near-drownings, the Guilford County Child Fatality Prevention Team recommends the following tips to keep kids safe in and around water:

Give kids your undivided attention. Actively supervise children in and around water, without distraction. For young children and those who cannot swim or are weak swimmers, stay within arm’s reach. Don’t assume a child who has had swimming lessons does not need active supervision. Children can panic and forget the skills they have learned.

Use the Water Watcher strategy. When there are several adults present and children are swimming, assign one adult as the “Water Watcher” for a certain amount of time (such as 15-minute periods) to prevent lapses in supervision and give parents a chance to read, make phone calls or take a bathroom break. Even if there is a lifeguard present, parents and caregivers are responsible for being the Water Watcher.

If a child is missing, check the pool first.

Teach kids not to swim alone. Whether you’re swimming in a backyard pool or in a lake, teach children to swim with an adult. Older, more experienced swimmers should still swim with a partner every time. From the first time your kids swim, teach children to never go near or in water without an adult present.

Wear life jackets. Always have your children wear a life jacket approved by the U.S. Coast Guard while on boats, around open bodies of water or when participating in water sports. Make sure the life jacket fits snugly. Have the child make a “touchdown” signal by raising both arms straight up; if the life jacket hits the child’s chin or ears, it may be too big or the straps may be too loose.

Learn CPR. We know you have a million things to do, but learning CPR should be at the top of the list. It will give you tremendous peace of mind – and the more peace of mind you have as a parent, the better.

Have the appropriate equipment. A fence 4’ in height should surround the pool or spa on all sides and the gate should be self-closing and self-latching. Install a door alarm from the house to the pool and keep pool and spa covers in working order. Keep life-saving devices in the pool area and remove toys and inflatables from the pool when not being used.

Be extra careful around pool drains. Teach children to never play or swim near drains or suction outlets, which can cause situations where kids can get stuck underwater. Ensure all pools and spas have compliant drain covers as outlined in the Virginia Graeme Baker Act .

For more safety information, please visit www.safekids.org and www.poolsafely.gov.