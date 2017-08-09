Two-Day Activities Planned for N.C. A&T’s Official Start to 2017-18 Academic Year

Greensboro, N.C. (Aug. 9, 2017) – Beginning, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will kick-off the 2017-18 academic year with two-day enrichment opportunities for faculty and staff.

No, students won’t be present just yet, but the spirit of educating them will be front and center.

New to this year’s official opening day activities, the university will inaugurate Professional Development Day, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10. The day will include information sessions, dialogue and conversations with colleagues to provide an extra layer of support ensuring that faculty are familiar with resources critical for success in the upcoming year.

Modeled on similar experiences at other institutions for returning or new faculty members, Professional Development Day is specifically billed to address subject matter indicated to be most important to faculty. The complete agenda for the day is available online.

Continuing opening activities, faculty and staff will come together, from 9 – 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, as the university hosts its annual Faculty/Staff Institute, in Harrison Auditorium. The theme this year, “Lost in Translation: Breaking Language Barriers,” will focus on understanding, supporting, educating and communicating with “Generation Z,” one of the university’s prime demographics.

Phil Gwoke, generational researcher and expert, will deliver the keynote address. Gwoke has shared his wisdom and inspired audiences in 40 different states and four continents to over 100,000 individuals. Through his unique humor, experience and research, he shares how different generations can effectively work together.

In addition, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. will present a “state-of-the-university” report and inspiration for the upcoming academic year.

About North Carolina A&T State University – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university. It is a land-grant, higher-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.