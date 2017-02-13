Two Greensboro College Alumni Publish Papers in New Academic Journal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two graduates of Greensboro College’s master’s-degree program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages have had papers published in a new academic journal.

Phillip Keller ’16 and Paula Wilder ’14 are published in the inaugural issue of Dialogues, an interdisciplinary journal of English-language teaching and research published by North Carolina State University.

Keller’s article, “The Pedagogical Implications of Orality on Refugee ESL Students,” addresses the fact that many refugee students come from traditionally oral cultures and what that means for teaching them English.

Wilder’s article, “Fostering an Environment for ESL Student Success in College and University Writing,” addresses the need for college faculty to be aware of the challenges faced by college students for whom English is a second language. It also suggests ways faculty can help such students write successfully.

Keller received the 2016 Distinguished Graduate Student Award at Greensboro College’s 2016 Commencement.

Wilder is now an adjunct instructor of English at Greensboro College and a faculty member in the college’s TESOL program.

Greensboro College’s master’s program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages prepares students for full-time teaching in academies and universities in the U.S. and abroad. For more information on the program, contact Plaisance at 336-272-7102, ext. 5285, or email michelle.plaisance@greensboro.edu.

