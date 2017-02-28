UNC Greensboro theatre to host Winter Briefs

As its final celebration of Black History month, Triad Stage is highlighting the story of two sisters and their life experiences, from their childhood in North Carolina to the Harlem Renaissance to the Civil Rights Movement. Performing this week through Sunday, the play, developed after the best-selling book, Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years, is a tale of faith, courage and family. Performances are at the Hanesbrands Theatre.

Wednesday only, UNC School of the Arts is hosting a chamber music concert in Watson Hall. The performance of both traditional and contemporary music is free and open to the public.

Thursday through Sunday, UNC Greensboro theatre is hosting Alpha Psi Omega (national theatre honor society), Winter Briefs, in which theatre students and alumni will showcase their creative playwriting works in 5-10 minute scenes. Tickets are $7 and performances will be in the Brown Building Theatre.

Saturday through March 31, Barn Dinner Theatre presents Bingo, The Winning Musical, in which three best friends and die-hard bingo players brave a terrible storm to make it to the annual celebration of the birth of bingo. In between the number calling, strange rituals and fierce competitions, long lost friends reminisce and reunite in this humorous play.

In other news, The Drama Center Children’s Theatre has quite a lot going on in the next few weeks. For starters, the theatre is holding auditions March 13-14 at the Stephen Hyers Theatre for More Fun Than Bowling. The play is a philosophical comedy by Steven Dietz using the game of bowling as a metaphor for life. There will be cold readings from the script. Needed are a man in his 40s, two women late 20s or 30s a 16-year-old girl, and a man in his 20s or 30s. The play will be presented April 21-30.

The theatre is also presenting The Princess and the Magic Pea, March 17-19 in the Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College. The show, featuring more than 30 young actors, is a lively musical version of Hans Christian Anderson’s classic tale about a prince searching for a true princess.