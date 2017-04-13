UNCG SCIENCE EVERYWHERE FREE COMMUNITY EVENT APRIL 22

70 HANDS-ON ACTIVITIES, FREE T-SHIRTS, PARKING AND SHUTTLE SERVICE

Greensboro, N.C. (April 12, 2017) – The University of North Carolina (UNCG) celebrates everything science at the third annual free community festival, “Science Everywhere” on Saturday, April 22 from 12 noon to 4:00pm. Free and open to the public, UNCG Science Everywhere celebrates the science in our everyday lives through 70 hands-on activities located across UNCG’s campus.

A North Carolina Science Festival activity, the event is ideal for children between the ages of 3 and 18, with opportunities for young people to track honey bees, measure air pollution, mix colors, interact with turtles, create robots, use a 3-D printer (and take home their designs), and more.

“Science Everywhere is a unique program that exposes young people to the wonders of science, technology and math (STEM) in fun and engaging ways,” said Dr. Malcom Schug, associate head of the Department of Biology. “Through a series of hands-on activities, kids of all ages have a chance to learn more about biology, chemistry, computer science, ecology, sustainability and even art. The day even includes a visit to the UNCG planetarium. It’s truly the Super Bowl of Science.”

Families will begin their science adventure at one of four welcome centers, located in front of the School of Education Building, Sullivan Science Building, Coleman Building and Foust Park, where they will check-in and receive an activity passport and a free bag.

From there, they are free to explore UNCG’s campus and observe, discover and create along the way. Young people and their families will be exposed to new and interesting scientific ideas and principles and will be able to interact directly with experts in many fields.

Families can use the free shuttle service to move easily from one part of campus to the next, as activities span from UNCG’s new wetlands near Peabody Park all the way to UNCG’s School of Education Building.

Participants can purchase lunch from UNCG’s dining hall or one of several food trucks on campus, and free t-shirts will be available in the Coleman Building.

Sponsors of the science festival include the UNCG Research and Instruction in STEM Education (RISE) Network, a coalition of educators and researchers involved in STEM, faculty and students from many STEM departments, the School of Education (SOE), the Provost’s office and two National Science Foundation-funded projects.

In case of inclement weather, most activities will be moved indoors.

For more information, visit www.scienceeverywhere.uncg.edu.

