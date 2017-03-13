UNCG to host journalist and author Ray Suarez at annual Friends of the Libraries dinner

Greensboro, N.C. (March 13, 2017) – UNCG Libraries will host its annual Friends of the Libraries dinner with keynote speaker Ray Suarez on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. in Cone Ballroom of the Elliott University Center on campus.

The event, titled “Politics, Media and Information: An Evening with Ray Suarez,” will include dinner, a lecture by Suarez and a book-signing. Local news anchor Tanya Rivera of WFMY News 2 will serve as the emcee.

Reservations are required and tickets may be purchased online through Triad Stage or by calling 336-272-0160. Tickets are $60 for members of Friends of the UNCG Libraries and $70 for nonmembers. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 22.

Suarez’s career in public broadcasting spans more than 30 years. He has worked for NPR and PBS, and was most recently the host of Inside Story on Al Jazeera America. Suarez is the author of three critically-acclaimed books: “Latino Americans: The 500-Year Legacy that Shaped a Nation,” “The Holy Vote: The Politics of Faith in America” and “The Old Neighborhood: What We Lost in the Great Suburban Migration.”

Suarez earned a bachelor’s degree in African history from New York University and a master’s degree in the social sciences from the University of Chicago. He has been awarded honorary doctorates by many colleges and universities, most recently by Lewis and Clark College in Oregon.

Friends of the UNCG Libraries are advocates and supporters of the libraries. To learn more, visit uncgfol.blogspot.com. For more information about UNCG Libraries and upcoming events, visit library.uncg.edu.

About The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a high-research activity university as classified by the Carnegie Foundation. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNCG is one of the most diverse universities in the state with more than 19,600 students and 2,500 faculty and staff members representing more than 90 nationalities. With 86 undergraduate degrees in over 100 areas of study, as well as 52 master’s and 28 doctoral programs, UNCG is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in education, health and wellness, the performing arts, business and the arts and sciences, among others. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.