United Way Forsyth County Supports Residents Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Winston-Salem, N.C. – On Aug. 26, at 3:00 a.m. local time, Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane. As of Aug. 27, the storm has stalled, however, it has caused catastrophic flooding across much of southeastern Texas.

It is in times of need that we discover the full impact of a community United. As Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on homes and communities across Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Louisiana—producing up to 50 inches of rain in some areas—United Ways across the region are helping families face devastating losses from the historic flooding with an eye toward long-term recovery.

The largest of its kind to make landfall in the United States since 2005, Hurricane Harvey has left a wake of destruction in its path—but there is hope. From Hurricane Katrina to the flooding in Tamil Nadu, India, United Ways have a history of coordinating community responses to help those affected by natural disasters. Whether by raising funds to aid in relief efforts, engaging first-responders or mobilizing partners to help with on-the-ground long-term recovery, United Ways offer help when it is most needed.

United Way of Forsyth County will match all donations made here up to $100,000 and will donate half of all funds to the United Way of Greater Houston for longer-term rebuilding efforts. The other half will go to the American Red Cross for more immediate disaster relief.

UWFC President and CEO, Cindy Gordineer notes, “ We are confident that these funds will help the United Way of Houston and the surrounding communities to rebuild. We also hope that Winston Salem, Forsyth County residents will continue to assist those that are in need in our community every day through our 2017 Annual Community Campaign.”

If individuals would like to make an additional gift to support relief efforts in Texas they may go here: https://www.crowdrise.com/ forsyth4houston

If you or someone you know needs assistance, 2-1-1 across all affected areas is operational. If someone you know needs help, they can call 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There may be a wait, but calls will be answered. In case of emergency, dial 9-1-1. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential service that connects people from all communities to essential health and human services—24 hours a day, seven days a week. 2-1-1 will remain open and ready to provide local information about evacuation routes, shelters, food and water, health resources, and other needs throughout the storm.

