United Way Moonlight Madness 5K / Fun Run and Community Campaign Kick-off to Take Place September 22, 2017

http://moonlightmadness5k.com/

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – United Way of Forsyth County will officially kick-off of its 2017 community campaign with the Moonlight Madness 5K race and fun run at 7:30 p.m., September 22 at Bailey Park.

As one of the most unique and truly fun runs in Winston-Salem, more than a 1,000 people are expected for the race/run/walk event in a block party environment with a performance from Disco Lemonade, food vendors, prizes, family fun, pizza and beer.

Director of Engagement, Amanda Rosemann notes, “This year’s kickoff has something for everyone- from the run to live music and family-friendly activities- Moonlight Madness will be downtown Winston Salem’s most lively and fun event” .

The run day pre-race packet pick up is at 6 p.m., one mile race starts at 7:30 p.m., 5K run/walk begins at 8 p.m., and the 5K awards ceremony is at 9 p.m. Runners may register the day of the race. The party is from 8-10 p.m.

Additional details:

Early Packet Pickup

Thursday September 21 – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Omega Sports at Thruway Center Address: 414 S Stratford Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Pre Race Packet Pickup

Friday September 22 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Bailey Park 445 N Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Race Schedule

7:30 PM – 1 Mile Start

8:00 PM – 5k Run/Walk Start

9:00 PM – 5k Awards

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM – Party!!!!!

Races: 5k Run/Walk (3.1 Miles) and 1 Mile Fun Run

Date: September 22, 2017

Location: Bailey Park, 445 N Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Time: 7:30 PM 1 Mile, 8:00 PM 5k Run/Walk