United Way of Forsyth County and FamilyWize Community Service Partnership to Distribute Prescription Cards to Community Residents

Winston-Salem, NC – July 19, 2017 – United Way of Forsyth County and FamilyWize Community Service Partnership, an organization focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities, are partnering to distribute prescription cards to residents of Forsyth County.

“No one should be forced to choose between paying for food, rent or medicine because of the high cost of prescriptions. That’s why we’ve partnered with FamilyWize to distribute free prescription savings cards to residents in Forsyth County” said Cindy Gordineer, President and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County.

FamilyWize cards can immediately lower the cost of medicine by an average of 42 percent or more for people without insurance or who take medications not covered by their plan. Just by presenting the FamilyWize card at their local pharmacy, customers save on the cost of their prescription medicine, no strings attached.

“So many people are struggling with the high cost of medicine and need help right now. The FamilyWize card can provide immediate savings on prescription medicines, with no paperwork or forms to fill out,” said Susan Gilmore, Executive Director of Community Engagement of FamilyWize.

The FamilyWize prescription savings card can be used by anyone, including people without insurance and people with insurance but have high deductibles. The FamilyWize Prescription Savings Card has unlimited use, does not require any personal information from the user and has no eligibility criteria.

To take advantage of the savings that FamilyWize offers, consumers can print a card from FamilyWize.org, can call 1-800-222-2818 and request a card to be sent to them, or can download the free FamilyWize app. Staff members from United Way of Forsyth County will be on hand to distribute cards at The Health Fair which will be August 12th at Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ from 11-3.

About The FamilyWize Community Partnership: FamilyWize is a community service partnership focused on improving the health and wellbeing of individuals, families and communities. Through our partnerships with United Way and more than 100,000 community organizations, government agencies, pharmacies, health systems and businesses, we are making prescription medications more affordable and more accessible.

United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone.