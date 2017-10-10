PressWire

United Way of Forsyth County to Donate $145,241.20 to United Way of Greater Houston and American Red Cross for Victims of Hurricane Harvey

October 10, 2017
0

Winston-Salem, NC – October 10, 2017 United Way of Forsyth County to Donate $100,000 to United Way of Greater Houston and American Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On August 31, 2017 United Way Forsyth County launched a community-wide  crowdfunding campaign to help residents of Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

United Way of Forsyth County promised to match all donations made here up to $100,000, donating half of all funds to the United Way of Greater Houston for longer-term rebuilding efforts and the remaining other half going to the American Red Cross for more immediate disaster relief.

The campaign raised $45,241.20 in just three weeks. United Way Forsyth County will not only match those funds but will donate the balance of its pledged funds, sending a total of $145,241.20 to those who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

UWFC President and CEO, Cindy Gordineer notes, “While we fell short of the goal, I am very proud of our community for reaching out and helping residents of Houston to rebuild in this time of need. This is a wonderful example of how a community united can produce change and provide support.”

  # # #

United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone.

TagsCindy GordineerKim ThoreUnited Way of Forsyth CountyUnited Way of Greater Houston
Share:
Previous Article

Single chapter turns into a book

Next Article

Salem’s spirited tavern: Part one

Leave a reply

?>
© Copyright Womack Newspapers. All rights reserved.