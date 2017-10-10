United Way of Forsyth County to Donate $145,241.20 to United Way of Greater Houston and American Red Cross for Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Winston-Salem, NC – October 10, 2017 United Way of Forsyth County to Donate $100,000 to United Way of Greater Houston and American Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On August 31, 2017 United Way Forsyth County launched a community-wide crowdfunding campaign to help residents of Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

United Way of Forsyth County promised to match all donations made here up to $100,000, donating half of all funds to the United Way of Greater Houston for longer-term rebuilding efforts and the remaining other half going to the American Red Cross for more immediate disaster relief.

The campaign raised $45,241.20 in just three weeks. United Way Forsyth County will not only match those funds but will donate the balance of its pledged funds, sending a total of $145,241.20 to those who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

UWFC President and CEO, Cindy Gordineer notes, “While we fell short of the goal, I am very proud of our community for reaching out and helping residents of Houston to rebuild in this time of need. This is a wonderful example of how a community united can produce change and provide support.”

# # #

United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone.