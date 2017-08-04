United Way To Host School Supplies Donation Drive

Winston-Salem, NC – August 3, 2017 -United Way is partnering with several non-profits in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County community to help students kick off the 2017-2018 school year as prepared as possible.

Currently there are approximately 54,762 students enrolled in WSFC Schools and 57% of those students are free/reduced lunch recipients.

United Way Forsyth County Director of Engagement, Amanda Rosemann notes, “For many parents, purchasing school supplies is a daunting task especially when you’re struggling to find money to pay for a meal. We’re hoping that by collecting much needed school supplies, we can give our students a good start to the school year and ease some of the financial burden parents are facing”.

United Way Forsyth County will be collecting school supplies starting August 7th-14th. Items will be distributed to Philo-Hill, Ashley, Kimberly Park, Easton, North Hills, Middle Fork the week of August 14th and counselors will distribute items to students at Open House and the first day of school. The community is invited to participate and items may be dropped off at the United Way office at 301 N. Main Street, Suite 1700 – Winston Salem, NC 27101.

UWFC is working to provide 1 backpack with each of the following school supplies for as many students as possible. Below is the student breakdown for each school, along with a desired school supply list:

• 1 box of washable markers OR 1 pack of colored pencils

• 4 dry erase markers

• 4 highlighters (different colors)

• 2 packs of pencils

• 1 hand-held pencil sharpener

• 1 pack of pens (blue or black, not red)

• 1 pencil pouch with zipper

• 10 glue sticks

• 6 Wide-ruled composition books

• 6 Solid-colored pocket folders

• 4 3-ring binders

• 3 packs loose leaf paper

• 1 pack graph paper

• 1 pack 3×5 index cards

• 1 set ear buds

• 2 boxes of tissues

• 1 hand sanitizer # # #

United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone.