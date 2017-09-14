Upcoming Art Workshop Oct. 28

Theatre Art Galleries of High Point, North Carolina, announces a one day chalk pastel workshop taught by local artist Bill Gramley on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. All supplies will be provided, as well as light refreshments. Each participant will complete three or four small drawings. Cost for this workshop is only $30, $25 for members. Space is limited, so sign up today! You can register online at www.tagart.org/education/adult-classes/ or by calling us at 336.887.2137.

Bill Gramley is a retired Moravian minister who returned to this love of drawing in the early 1990s. He uses chalk pastels and does landscapes, seascapes, and fruit and flowers, getting his inspiration from scenes in North Carolina. He is a member of Associated Artists of Winston-Salem and teaches pastels at the Sawtooth School for Visual Arts and works as well as with cancer survivors and the homeless.

Theatre Art Galleries is located in downtown High Point at 220 E. Commerce Ave. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon-5:00 p.m. For more information contact the TAG office at 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.