Upcoming Fall Art Exhibits at TAG

Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) of High Point, NC announces the opening of a new fall exhibition. The show will open on Fri., Nov. 17 and run through Jan. 5. An Opening Reception will be held the evening of Nov. 17 from 5:30-7:30 pm at TAG. The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public.

The Main Gallery will feature an exhibit titled “Pure Color” with works by pastels artist Laura Pollak from Greensboro, NC. Laura is an award winning fine artist showing her works in galleries and museums across the nation. Her works have been juried into both national and international shows. Most recently, Laura won a top award in the North Carolina Statewide Show.

She has garnered acclaim in the very prestigious International Association of Pastel Societies, and the Pastel Journal’s top 100 pastels. Her work was published along with an interview in the April 2017 issue of THE PASTEL JOURNAL. The latest milestone is acceptance into the Pastel Society of America’s International Show in NYC this September of 2017 where her piece was displayed at the National Arts Club.

Pollak holds a Masters Degree in Fine Arts from Michigan State University with Post Graduate studies from the Center for Creative Studies in Detroit Michigan. Her subject matters range from landscapes and garden scenes to playful abstracts and personally frames each piece in the studio to compliment every painting.

Recent exhibitions include: The International Association of Pastel Societies in Albuquerque, NM, The Cecil Byrne Gallery in Charleston, SC, The Pastel Society of the West Coast, The Southeastern Pastel Society, the NC Statewide Exhibit, and the National Arts Club in NYC. Laura is the current President of the Pastel Society of North Carolina.

“I can remember the greatest gift my parents gave me at the age of 4 was the Crayola Crayon set of 72 colors! I have been enthralled with color ever since. I’m fascinated with light and shadow patterns. Even the most mundane subject is glorious when truly examined and especially in sunlight. It is a joy to capture the beauty in this world and hold these fleeting moments in a painting. A refuge one can revisit again and again.”

The Annual Artists Who Teach Exhibit will be featured in the Upstairs Gallery. Participating Art teachers exhibiting are: Michaela Hafley, Mendenhall Middle School, Tara Kecki, Union Hill Elementary, Dorinda Carver, Archer Elementary, George Ohara, Penn-Griffin School of the Arts, Shannon Myers, Dudley High School, Amy Davis, HP Christian, Lisa Woods, Weaver Academy, Denis Byrd, Southwest High School, Christopher Allred, Southeast High School , Sarah Cone, Academy at Lincoln, Kat Manzella, Saint Pius X, Anne Popek, Ragsdale High School, Shannon Ashley, Brightwood Elementary, and David Lemon from East Garner Magnet Middle School.

The Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery is hosting the Annual Elementary Art Exhibit with art work from the students of many of our area elementary schools.

Theatre Art Galleries is located in downtown High Point at 220 E. Commerce Ave. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00-5:00 pm For more information contact the TAG office at 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.