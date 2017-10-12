Upcoming Fundraiser for Fellow Americans Impacted in Puerto Rico

By: Jessica Clifford

After hitting landfall weeks ago, Hurricane Maria has left many Americans wondering how they can assist their families and fellow citizens in Puerto Rico. The answer has come in the form of beer, music and camaraderie – known as the “Weekend of Giving: Foods, Brews & Grooves.”

Any tap handle with a Puerto Rican flag at participating bars will donate 100 percent of their proceeds to the charities Caritas Puerto Rico, Save the Children’s Hurricane Maria Fund and Fondos Unidos de Puerto Rico.

Brian Hernandez, veteran bartender and former bar manager at several Greensboro-based bars, started sharing his idea of a fundraiser for Puerto Rico a few weeks ago. After talking to Chris Flathers, Kenny Giard and Layton Johnston of Stumble Stilskins and Corner Bar, and with the help of Kris Fuller and Mike Bosco of Westerwood Tavern, Crafted-The Art of the Taco and Bites & Pints, the idea snowballed into an extended event.

“We just want to help like everyone else,” said Hernandez, who was born in Puerto Rico and has relatives on the island.

Others agree, “We need the help,” said John Verdejo, who was born and has family in Puerto Rico and will be at the fundraiser. “This is a historic hurricane no one has seen before.”

A total of six businesses, 12 breweries and dozens of people are assisting by donating their venues, products and time to make the “Weekend of Giving” possible.

Though the giving has already started with many participating bars using tap handles fashioned with the Puerto Rican flag, the main event starts this weekend.

The giving begins earlier on Friday, Oct. 13 at Crafted, where a percent of the restaurant’s proceeds will go towards the fundraiser. There will be an opportunity to buy specialty beers with the Puerto Rican flag on the tap handle at this location.

Later Friday night, the giving will continue at Westerwood Tavern, where the Puerto Rican flag will be displayed on select drafts and a percent of the sales will be donated. Karaoke begins at 10:30 p.m. and will continue until they close.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 14, the fundraiser moves to Corner Bar co-owned by Kenny Giard. The bar has already begun donating their proceeds from select drafts. At 10 p.m., the North Carolina-based three-piece cover band, My Brother Skyler, will perform.

One the last day, Sunday, Oct. 15, a double celebration will take place at the grand opening of Bites & Pints Gastro Pub, where the fundraiser will continue and a parking lot party will welcome customers. Several bands will play throughout the day including Silver Hands, The Ends, Old Heavy Hands, Crystal Bright and J. Timber.

More bars across Greensboro are participating in the fundraiser as well.

Fat Dog’s Grille & Pub has already started fundraising with two tap handles decorated with the Puerto Rico flag, and Craft City- Sip In has been donating their sales from a few kegs.

Southern Wine & Spirits and Fat Dog’s Grille & Pub are serving as drop-off venues for donations, which are still being collected for shipment to Puerto Rico. Donate batteries, baby formula, clothing and more, to have a chance to win a prize from Fat Dog’s Grille & Pub.

Caffey Distributing has also contributed to the Weekend of Giving by donating beer and printing promotional offers, while Freedom Beverage Company and Trish Shroyer have helped organize the breweries for the fundraiser.

“These are American citizens through and through,” said Verdejo, who explained people should not treat the disaster’s impact as a momentary issue.

“We are talking about people’s lives here,” Hernandez said. “We just haven’t gotten the help we needed,” he said about his family and friends in Puerto Rico.

Though the fundraiser’s main event is only a weekend long, donations will continue well past the weekend.