Valentine’s Day…A Guide to Suit Your Style and Budget

Kristi Maier | @triadfoodies

Ladies and gentlemen, you have but one week to get yourselves ready for Valentine’s Day. If you desire to whisk your love to something delicious, we’ve got you covered. A list of some of our favorite options from romantic to nostalgic to fit your style and budget. Many places are reservation only so please prepare accordingly.

Romantic but Traditional

With its European grand decor and quiet ambiance, Undercurrent (327 Battleground Ave., GSO)

is always a great choice for a quiet evening for two. Locally mastered dishes and excellent cocktails and wine make for a delicious experience. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe dinner. In Winston-Salem, you may enjoy Bernardin’s (901 W. Fourth Street). Instead of a vast restaurant space, the restaurant is in the historic Zevely House, making for a more low-key environment with smaller dining spaces. Both of these restaurants offer the kind of local upscale dining that give you exactly what you are expecting.

Sexy Romance

Maybe when you go out with your guy or gal, you want something a little sexy? Gia has IT. Located at 1941 New Garden Road in Greensboro, it’s just dark and glossy enough. The drinks are fab, the food is amazing and beautiful, just like your love. Seriously, with that bar and that seating, it doesn’t get much more swanky and sexy than Gia. In Winston-Salem, my hubby and I love the feel of the Library Bar at Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar (450 N. Spring Street, WS). The restaurant itself is quite romantic and cozy (and also highly recommended for your V-Day date night), creating one of the best environments, The bar, with its plush, low seating and fireplace is one my favorite places to be on any date night. You can enjoy a full menu, or nosh on some small plates and get a little primal by eating with your hands. You’re welcome to order an entree too.

When You Just Need a Quiet Evening…

1703 Restaurant & Catering (1703 Robinhood Road, WS) has a quiet, romantic feel with unparalleled service. And Chef Curtis Hackaday’s cuisine is some of the most creative in the entire Triad You owe it to yourself to eat here. Greensboro’s Table 16 is a terrific option because it such a small restaurant and low key. And get this…Table 16 is serving its Valentine’s Day menu this week, from Thursday until February 14. If you’re like me and like to avoid the madness by celebrating on a day other than the 14th, it’s a good choice.

A touch of nostalgia….

For something a bit nostalgic but not old-fashioned, enjoy supper by candlelight at The Tavern in Old Salem. The tavern is also separated nicely for cozy rooms. It’s romantic in its own way. Chef Jared Keiper’s menu always embraces the Tavern’s Moravian history while thinking out of the box by serving up wonderfully fulfilling dishes with locally sourced ingredients, often from their own garden. His brother, Jordan, is in the tiny historic bar creating some of the most innovative cocktails. And you can enjoy a nice hand-in-hand stroll through Old Salem as well.

Does your budget concern you?

We suggest Meridian Restaurant (411 South Marshall Street). Yes, yes…the food is amazing off the regular menu but at a more fine dining price. But you can enjoy such a great experience ordering Meridian small plates and tapas. We love the ambiance here.

And for something different …

If you’re looking for a departure for your celebration, consider M’Coul’s Public House (110 W. McGee St) in Greensboro as shabby meets chic for your Valentine’s Day. It’s a M’Coul’s take on the classic favorites of fast food and beer. Dinner will include five courses paired with five different beers. Tickets are $40 per person.

Want something a little extravagant? Childress Vineyards in Lexington is having a Valentine’s Dinner and Dance on Saturday, February 11. Five courses with five wine pairings and live entertainment. $270 per couple.

1618 on Location at The Barn at Summerfield Farms

The popular 1618 food truck is taking it to Summerfield Farms (3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield) for a farm-to-table dinner in the barn. You’ll enjoy a three-course dinner with wine pairings and bubbly upon arrival. $120 per person.

Also…a twist at Camino Bakery…….The bakery has announced they’ll have heart-shaped and Valentine’s Day treats in their 4th Street and Brookstown shops (as well as making them available for ordering). You’ll have to check their Facebook page for more details but you could win a chance to win a one-hour reservation in the coveted 4th Street booth seat, plus a bottle of wine and dessert to go with it. Drawing is Friday, February 10th.

On Saturday, February 11, The Original Farmer’s Curb Market in Greensboro is serving up French toast for a Valentine’s breakfast with all the eggs and other fixings (from the market) and bread provided by Cheesecakes by Alex. The $5 price per person benefits the farmer’s market. While you’re there, you can shop for all the other yummies you might need for the big day (like flowers, fruit, etc).