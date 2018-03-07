VANESSA FERGUSON, R’MONE ENTONIO, SUNQUEEN KELCEY & CAYENNE THE LION KING SAT., MAR. 31 AT THE VAN DYKE

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2018)

ArtsGreensboro has teamed up with local artist and hip-poet, Mr. Rozzi, to bring a series of live music events to the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The three-part series kicks off on Saturday, March 31, 2018 with two concerts—a 4pm matinee and an evening performance at 8pm—both featuring a headlining performance from Vanessa Ferguson, Greensboro finalist on season twelve of NBC’s The Voice. Joining Ferguson for the concerts are local artists R’Mone Entonio, SunQueen Kelcey, and Durham reggae artist, Cayenne the Lion King will also perform. Greensboro native and GRAMMY winning record producer, Andreao “Fanatic” Heard will emcee the event.

Reserved seating tickets go on sale at 2pm on Friday, March 9, 2018 and will be available online at TheVanDyke.org. Tickets range from $15.00 (Bronze Reserved) to $30.00 (Gold Reserved) with additional Meet-and-Greet and VIP options available.

ARTSGREENSBORO & CAROLINA COOL CONCERT SERIES PRESENTING CONCERT

Tickets for the first event in the Carolina Cool Concert Series go on sale on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 2pm.

Friday, March 9, 2018 at 2pm.

“We’re focused on bringing high quality artists to this beautiful performance space,” said Ken “Mr. Rozzi” Fuller, who married singer Vanessa Ferguson in October. “The Carolina Cool series is primarily aimed towards major and indie North Carolina R&B, Hip-Hop, and Reggae artists, and we want to also include comedians, youth performers, dance troops, and inspirational speakers later in the series,” he continued. “Our next events will be on Saturday, April 28 and Saturday, May 26. Save the dates and stay tuned for lineup announcements!”

The Saturday, March 31 kick-off event gives fans an opportunity to see Vanessa Ferguson perform a headlining set in an intimate, seated venue—her first major hometown performance since an estimated 4,000 fans welcomed her home from The Voice at ArtsGreensboro’s 2017 Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series at Barber Park. The classically trained vocalist was born in Brooklyn, New York where she began piano lessons at age five and composed her first song by fourteen. Today her musical career has touched on styles from R&B and soul, to hip-hop, EDM, and rock’n roll. She moved to Greensboro in 1997 and rose to prominence while a student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she studied music and performed with the popular vocal group, the SolcetFre Project. She has performed internationally, and while on season twelve of NBC’s The Voice she earned the attention of the multi-platinum, fifteen-time GRAMMY winner, Alicia Keys, who chose Vanessa for her team in the competition and said “this beautiful woman sings like no one else….She plays, she writes, she rhymes, she’s the whole package.”

Joining Ferguson on the bill is her close friend and frequent musical collaborator, R’Mone Entonio, who will be celebrating the Greensboro release of his latest album, Fortitude. “We’re going to bring everything we’ve got to the Van Dyke, and I’m so grateful that my friends Vanessa and Mr. Rozzi asked me if we could collaborate for my Greensboro album release party,” said Entonio. The innovative singer is a native of Danville, Virginia and is known by fans and friends as “that souljazz guy.” Entonio’s modern-yet-classic sound is the product of his lifelong musical journey. He got his start at five-years-old, singing alongside his father in a men’s gospel quartet. “I would get home from singing with the quartet and immediately start digging through my parents’ collection of vinyl LPs and cassette tapes. Even then I was all about the music,” Entonio recalls. His influences range from Lalah Hathaway, Eric Benet, and D’Angelo to Stevie Wonder, The Gap Band, and The Beatles. He says his musical studies at Virginia State University helped him refine the classical foundation and vocal techniques that characterize his souljazz sound today.

The first edition of the Carolina Cool Concert Series will also feature local singer-songwriter, SunQueen Kelcey, who describes her music as “soul-folk,” a unique cross-genre blend of soul, folk, hip-hop, rock and R&B. She was the 2017 recipient of the R&B Artist of the Year Award from The Artist Bloc, an art gallery, coffeehouse, and art supply store located on Gate City Boulevard. Also joining the bill is Cayenne the Lion King, an underground hip-hop emcee and reggae dancehall singer from Durham. Known for his boom-bap tinged, highly energetic vocals and lyrics, Cayenne the Lion King has shared the stage with artists like Madlion, KRS 1, De La Soul, and A Tribe Called Quest.

To keep the show moving and upbeat between performers, GRAMMY winning record producer Andreao “Fanatic” Heard will serve as host for the evening. A Greensboro native, Heard recently resettled in his hometown after nearly 30 years of working in the music business in cities like New York and Los Angeles. His producing credits include hits for artists like Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Lil’ Kim, and Will Smith. His new Greensboro-based business, The Culture Pushers, is a full-service entertainment company.

WHAT: Carolina Cool Concert Series

WHO: Vanessa Ferguson, R’Mone Entonio, SunQueen Kelcey, Cayenne the Lion King, and Fanatic

WHERE: The Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center

WHEN: Two performances. 4pm & 8pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018

TICKETS: Go on-sale at 2pm on Friday, March 9, 2018 at TheVanDyke.org.

PRICES: $15 Bronze Reserved, $20 Silver Reserved, $30 Gold Reserved, $50 Meet-and-Greet with Reserved Seats in Rows 1

& 2, $300 for VIP stage-side tables for four, includes meet-and-greet. Additional tax and service fees apply.

About ArtsGreensboro

With an annual budget of approximately $3.5 million, ArtsGreensboro is a catalyst for innovation to build recognition and support for the arts. Through its annual community-wide Campaign for the Arts- supported grant programs, the 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, and other opportunities including the NC Folk Festival and the Van Dyke Performance Space, ArtsGreensboro is driving the health and vitality of our community by supporting arts education, celebrating the diversity of Greensboro, and driving economic impact through excellence in arts programming. Learn more at artsgreensboro.org

About the Van Dyke Performance Space

The Van Dyke Performance Space is a modern venue for performing arts and events, located in downtown in the Greensboro Cultural Center building. The venue is flexible with seating and standing audience configurations that can accommodate as many as 400 or more under different configurations. The Van Dyke was made possible through a collaborative partnership between the City of Greensboro and ArtsGreensboro – thanks to a $1 million gift from renowned choreographer and Dance Project artistic director Jan Van Dyke. For events calendar, rental information, and tickets, visit TheVanDyke.org

About the Carolina Cool Music Series

Curated by Mr. Rozzi for Vanessa Ferguson Entertainment, LLC, with support from ArtsGreensboro, the Carolina Cool Concert Series is a three-part, monthly concert series which will present high quality performances by major and indie North Carolina R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul, and Reggae artists. Event dates are Saturday, March 31; Saturday, April 28; and Saturday, May 26, 2018.